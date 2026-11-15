‘Underdog’ Dhanush talks about being called arrogant when stylist adjusted his pants, being affected by trolling, sons' ‘brutal’ reviews

Tamil star Dhanush was in a candid mood at the pre-release event of his upcoming film OM. The actor addressed chatter around his life, including the trolling he often faces online. Calling himself an underdog at the event, Dhanush stated that his focus remains on his work. He also revealed that his sons are brutal in their reviews for his films.

Dhanush addresses being called arrogant

Dhanush addressed chatter around his life at the OM pre-release event.

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In December last year, while Dhanush was promoting Tere Ishk Mein, a video went viral of the actor not paying attention to a woman as she adjusted his pants. The actor was called ‘arrogant’, with some wondering if he hired an ‘assistant’ just to adjust his pants. Addressing his stylist, Kavya Sriram, sitting in the crowd, he jokingly asked her to reduce her workload.

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“Kavya, my stylist, thank you for your hard work. She has blind devotion to her work. When I was promoting Tere Ishk Mein, my pants were creased. Without caring that we were in public, she corrected them. I didn’t notice her doing it and went about my business. Later, I got called arrogant for it. Maybe, sometimes, you can reduce your workload a little,” he said with a laugh.

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Calls himself an underdog, acknowledges trolls

{{^usCountry}} Dhanush also called himself an underdog at the pre-release event and said, “There is this concept called the underdog. All my life, I’ve been an underdog. It’s a different kind of kick when an underdog becomes successful despite it all. My fans are like a flaming torch; they can withstand the wind. So, I will keep working silently.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhanush also called himself an underdog at the pre-release event and said, “There is this concept called the underdog. All my life, I’ve been an underdog. It’s a different kind of kick when an underdog becomes successful despite it all. My fans are like a flaming torch; they can withstand the wind. So, I will keep working silently.” {{/usCountry}}

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When the host of the event asked Dhanush if it affects him to see trolls and the kind of things said about him during fan wars, he admitted, “If I say no, it would be a lie. It definitely affects me. But I focus on my work; I don’t know anything else. People will always comment, and if that’s the trend, I will get used to it.”

When another host brought up his sons Yatra and Linga and asked what they think about his films, Dhanush replied, “They’re very harsh. If the film is good, I manage to escape. If it’s bad, they’re brutal in their reviews. I’m scared to ask them about my films.”

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O.M: Operation Mole is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. The film stars Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. OM tells the story of an undercover agent who infiltrates a red sanders smuggling ring, only to find his loyalty tested. It will be released in theatres on November 20.