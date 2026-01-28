Dhanush’s sons Yatra and Linga shield him from a mob during their Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam visit. Watch

The video shows Dhanush walking ahead, with his sons Linga and Yatra close behind him. As they were leaving after offering prayers, fans surrounded them, with many eager to click selfies with the star. Linga and Yatra were seen shielding Dhanush from the crowd as they made their way out of the temple. For the temple visit, Dhanush and his sons were dressed in silk dhotis and angavastrams.

Actor Dhanush and his sons, Yatra and Linga, visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on Wednesday morning. Several videos and photos of the actor seeking blessings with his sons have surfaced on social media. One of the videos also showed his sons’ protective side as they tried to shield their father from a mob.

Dhanush has two sons from his marriage to Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Yatra Raja, the elder son, was born on October 10, 2006, and is said to be an aspiring cinematographer. Linga is the younger son, and both are often seen accompanying their father. While Dhanush and Aishwarya parted ways in 2022 after 18 years of marriage, they continue to co-parent their sons. On January 17, 2022, Dhanush announced their separation via a post on X, writing, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been one of growth, understanding, adjustment and adaptation. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate.”