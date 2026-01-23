What to watch this weekend on OTT: From Dhanush's Tere Ishk Mein, Sudeep's Mark to Sobhita's Cheekatilo

What to watch this weekend on OTT: OTT platforms are rolling out an exciting, diverse slate of new releases, offering viewers plenty of fresh options across genres. From light-hearted family comedies and heartfelt romantic dramas to edge-of-the-seat thrillers and crime stories, the latest lineup promises something for every kind of binge-watcher. What to watch this weekend on OTT: OTT platforms unveil a diverse lineup this weekend, featuring Tere Ishk Mein, Mark and Cheekatilo to name a few. Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein Tere Ishk Mein makes its OTT debut on Netflix this weekend, starring Dhanush as Flight Lieutenant Shankar Gurukka and Kriti Sanon as Mukti Beniwal. The film dives deep into a passionate and emotionally intense love story marked by obsession, ego clashes, and lingering past attachments. The plot follows the couple as they reconnect years after first meeting in college, exploring themes of emotional dependency, loss, and transformation. Supporting performances by Prakash Raj, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub enrich the narrative and add layers to the film’s dramatic tone. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film has music by AR Rahman.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Cheekatilo Fans of crime thrillers have something new to binge this weekend with Cheekatilo, a Telugu suspense drama streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film stars Sobhita Dhulipala as Sandhya, a true‑crime podcaster whose life takes a dark turn when her intern is murdered under mysterious circumstances. Her quest for answers leads her deep into a dangerous investigation involving a suspected serial killer, forcing her to confront societal silence and patriarchal obstacles head‑on. The movie also features performances from Esha Chawla, Aamani, and Ravindra Vijay, and has generated buzz for its tightly wound plot and Dhulipala’s intense portrayal of an investigator unafraid to ask uncomfortable questions.

Gustaakh Ishq on JioHotstar Gustaakh Ishq arrives on JioCinema this weekend, offering romance lovers a classic love drama with emotional depth and period nostalgia. Featuring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles, the film traces the story of a young poet who returns home to revive his father’s printing press and unexpectedly falls in love with his mentor’s daughter. Struggling between love and loyalty, his decisions reflect the sacrifices and tensions of intertwined personal and professional lives. The movie also features performances by veteran actors such as Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi, adding gravitas to the ensemble. Its rich narrative and evocative backdrop make it a compelling watch for fans of romantic drama.

Mark on JioHotstar Action aficionados can stream Mark, a high‑octane Kannada thriller led by superstar Kiccha Sudeep, on JioHotstar this weekend. Released theatrically on December 25, 2025, and now available digitally, the film follows SP Ajay Markandeya, a suspended police officer who is drawn back into duty when violent crimes, political corruption, and a child‑kidnapping ring intersect in a sprawling conspiracy. Alongside Sudeep, the ensemble cast includes Naveen Chandra, Guru Somasundaram, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, Vikranth, Roshni Prakash, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande, among others. With intense action sequences, emotional stakes, and a fast‑paced narrative unfolding over a tense 24‑hour period, Mark offers strong thrills for fans of police dramas and action cinema.

Sirai on ZEE5 The Tamil crime courtroom drama Sirai lands on ZEE5 this weekend following a successful theatrical run. Starring Vikram Prabhu as Constable V. Kathiravan, the film explores justice, prejudice, and humanity within India’s legal system. Kathiravan’s routine assignment, escorting a prisoner accused of murder, unravels into a deeply emotional journey as he begins to question the fairness of the system and his own beliefs. The movie also features LK Akshay Kumar, Anishma Anilkumar, and Anantha Thambirajah in pivotal roles, with the powerful performances and tight narrative earning critical praise. The story’s intensity is heightened by its realistic courtroom and prison sequences, supported by strong technical work in cinematography and music.

Mastiii 4 on Zee 5 The fourth instalment of the popular Masti comedy franchise, Mastiii 4, lands on ZEE5 this weekend following its theatrical run. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the adult comedy reunites the familiar trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani as three friends, Amar, Meet, and Prem, trapped in the monotony of married life, who embark on a chaotic escapade under the lure of a “Love Visa.” The ensemble also includes Elnaaz Norouzi, Shreya Sharma, and Ruhi Singh in key roles, adding to the film’s blend of humour, misunderstandings, and wild situations that culminate in an over-the-top comedy of errors. While the franchise is known for its rib-tickling antics, Mastiii 4 layers in fresh twists on love, marriage, and mischief, making it a light-hearted watch for fans of adult comedy and chaotic fun this weekend.

The Big Fake on Netflix The Big Fake is directed by Stefano Lodovichi and stars a strong Italian ensemble led by Pietro Castellitto, Giulia Michelini, Andrea Arcangeli, Pierluigi Gigante, Aurora Giovinazzo, Edoardo Pesce, and Claudio Santamaria. The film’s story follows aspiring artist Toni Chichiarelli as he becomes entangled in a world of art forgery and crime in 1970s Rome, blending drama, history, and thriller elements in a narrative inspired by real events, and it streams on Netflix from January 23, 2026.

Space Gen: Chandrayaan on JioHotstar Space Gen: Chandrayaan is a dramatised docu-series inspired by real events surrounding India’s lunar exploration missions. The five-episode series blends factual moments from the Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3 missions with character-driven storytelling to highlight the human emotions, pressures, and resilience behind the science, rather than presenting a purely factual documentary.