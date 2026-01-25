Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur tie the knot? Hyper-realistic AI video surfaces online

“Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur reportedly got married on 22nd January in a close-knit, private family ceremony in Chennai 🤍✨Keeping it low-key and away from the spotlight, the wedding was attended only by family and close friends. Sources reveal that several top Kollywood stars were present to bless the couple, including Trisha Krishnan, Shruti Haasan, Anirudh Ravichander, Vijay Thalapathy, Dulquer Salmaan, and Ajith Kumar. No official photos, no announcements — just this leaked glimpse that has taken the internet by storm 👀🔥 Private ceremony. Big emotions. One unforgettable moment.” However they did give a disclaimer at the end, “Disclaimer: This reel is AI generated and for entertainment and news-style representation only. No official confirmation has been made by the individuals involved.”

On Friday, Instagram account @devaimation confused all with an AI-generated video showing scenes from Mrunal and Dhanush's wedding. They even gave ‘details’ about the make-believe January 22 wedding.

Even though rumours of Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush have been dismissed, eager fans still wish to see them get married. Either in reality or through AI intervention.

The video shows Dhanush in a traditional white and golden veshti and Mrunal in a bright red saree. They sat in front of the holy fire as their fans from the industry posed next to them. The guest list included Shruti Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Vijay, Dulquer Salmaan and others.

Fans got confused with the video. “Marriage is also fine, dude.. See how Vijay Ajith is standing behind everything,” said a person. Most realised that the video is fake.

About wedding rumours The news of a February wedding was denied by a source to HT City last week. “Mrunal is not getting married next month. This is a rumour which has caught wind,” they said.

The source further pointed out that Mrunal's film Do Deewane Seher Mein co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, is also scheduled for release around the rumoured wedding date, which doesn't align with Mrunal's character. Source said, "She has a release scheduled for February, why would she get married in such close proximity of her film release? And then in March, she has another film's release in Telugu in March."