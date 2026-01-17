Mrunal Thakur shares first post amid wedding rumours with Dhanush, says she is ‘unshaken’

Actor Mrunal Thakur has once again grabbed the spotlight, this time with a serene and confident post that comes amid swirling rumours linking her to Tamil superstar Dhanush. On Saturday, Mrunal shared a stunning video of herself standing on a boat, letting the sea breeze and golden sunlight wash over her. With her hair open and a wide smile, she appeared completely at ease, radiating calm and poise.

The speculation around Mrunal and Dhanush intensified just a day ago, when several online reports claimed the pair were planning to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day, 14 February 2026. The sudden emergence of a specific wedding date led to widespread discussion across entertainment portals. Neither Mrunal nor Dhanush has publicly addressed the speculation, and no official confirmation about a relationship or marriage has been made.

However, a reliable source told HT City, “Mrunal is not getting married next month. This is a rumour which has caught wind.” The source further pointed out that Mrunal's film Do Deewane Seher Mein, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, is also scheduled for release around the rumoured wedding date, which would not align with her character or shooting schedule.

The source added, “She has a release scheduled for February, why would she get married in such close proximity to her film release? And then in March, she has another film's release in Telugu in March.”