Mrunal Thakur shares first post amid wedding rumours with Dhanush, says she is ‘unshaken’
Mrunal Thakur shared a serene video amid rumours of her relationship with Dhanush, hinting at staying grounded.
Actor Mrunal Thakur has once again grabbed the spotlight, this time with a serene and confident post that comes amid swirling rumours linking her to Tamil superstar Dhanush. On Saturday, Mrunal shared a stunning video of herself standing on a boat, letting the sea breeze and golden sunlight wash over her. With her hair open and a wide smile, she appeared completely at ease, radiating calm and poise.
Mrunal is ‘grounded, glowing and unshaken’
Captioning the clip, Mrunal wrote, “Grounded, glowing and unshaken!” which could hint at a quiet nod to staying centred amid speculation and public attention.
The speculation around Mrunal and Dhanush intensified just a day ago, when several online reports claimed the pair were planning to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day, 14 February 2026. The sudden emergence of a specific wedding date led to widespread discussion across entertainment portals. Neither Mrunal nor Dhanush has publicly addressed the speculation, and no official confirmation about a relationship or marriage has been made.
However, a reliable source told HT City, “Mrunal is not getting married next month. This is a rumour which has caught wind.” The source further pointed out that Mrunal's film Do Deewane Seher Mein, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, is also scheduled for release around the rumoured wedding date, which would not align with her character or shooting schedule.
The source added, “She has a release scheduled for February, why would she get married in such close proximity to her film release? And then in March, she has another film's release in Telugu in March.”
Mrunal and Dhanush's relationship rumours
Mrunal and Dhanush have reportedly been dating for some time, but neither has officially confirmed their relationship. The first sparks of speculation began in August 2025, when Mrunal rushed to greet Dhanush at the premiere of her film Son of Sardaar 2. Fans noticed the warmth of their interaction, which sparked widespread social media chatter, with many claiming Dhanush had attended the screening specifically to support her.
