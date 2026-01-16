Exclusive| Mrunal Thakur, Dhanush not getting married on February 14. Deets inside

Fans woke up on Friday morning the news of actor Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush tying the knot on February 2026. As the buzz gained momentum, fans thronged to social media to share their excitement. However, we have learnt that fans will have to wait a little longer for the news! HTCity has learnt that there is no truth to the news. Reports of Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush's wedding rumours surfaced on Friday morning

A reliable source told us, "Mrunal is not getting married next month. This is a rumour which has caught wind."

The source further pointed out that Mrunal's film Do Deewane Seher Mein co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, is also scheduled for release around the rumoured wedding date, which doesn't align with Mrunal's character.

Source said, "She has a release scheduled for February, why would she get married in such close proximity of her film release? And then in March, she has another film's release in Telugu in March."

Mrunal and Dhanush has been dating for quite some time now but neither of them have officially confirmed their relationship.

It all started when, in August 2025 Mrunal rushed to greet Dhanush when he arrived for the premiere of her film Son of Sardaar 2.

It led to netizens gushing over the same, claiming that Dhanush had attended the screening specially for Mrunal, to support her.