Vaazhl movie review: Arun Prabhu film is about living life to the fullest, light-hearted take on existential crisis

Arun Prabhu Purushothaman’s second film Vaazhl, after the critically acclaimed and powerful Aruvi , is a self-realization drama that’s all about living life to the fullest. It’s an adventure drama about three characters and how their lives change over the course of the journey.

Unlike Aruvi , Vaazhl is largely a light-hearted take on the existential crisis that hits most of us at some point in our lives. As long as the film maintains the light-hearted tone, there aren’t major grouses. But all that changes when it takes itself too seriously after a point.

The story is centered on Prakash (Pradeep Anthony) and his uninteresting life with hardly any excitement or purpose to live. At a funeral, he meets Yatramma (TJ Bhanu), his distant cousin and immediately develops feelings for her. It’s only a little later that he learns that she’s married and has a son, Yatra. Within days, Yatramma reaches out to Prakash for help and a few scenes later, they’re on a road trip across some scenic towns of coastal Tamil Nadu. Along the journey, Prakash’s life changes altogether and the bond he develops with Yatra on this journey forms the crux of the story.

Vaazhl can be simply described as a film about the celebration of quintessential life. A line in the film is about how we all should for at least a month in a year let go off everything and travel to new places to explore life. Arun Prabhu constructs Vaazhl on the simple line that some journeys can be life-changing , and it really applies to Prakash’s character who gets embroiled in neck-deep problems when he decides to drive his cousin around for a couple of days. The journey changes Prakash’s life in ways he can’t imagine and the bond he shares with Yatra is one of the most tender moments of the movie.

Even at 112 mins , Vaazhl feels stretched towards the end when it tries hard to pack in too much. It sometimes feels superficial but nevertheless manages to make an impact with its intended message. It makes interesting observations about an abusive relationship and how most women are unable to free themselves. The pleasant visuals and good music make up for most of the film’s dull moments. The road trip sequences will make you leave everything and pack your bags to go on your own journey. Wish the film worked more wholly than in parts to have made it as strong as Aruvi if not better.

Vaazhl

Director: Arun Prabhu Purushothaman

Cast: Pradeep Anthony , TJ Bhanu , Diva Dhawan and Aahrav