Venkat Prabhu's heart is ‘super duper full’ as CM Vijay-Ajith Kumar put fan wars aside: ‘Thala Thalapathy together’

It has been a busy day for Kollywood fans as two of the Tamil film industry’s biggest stars, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Ajith Kumar, met at the Le Mans Cup race at Silverstone, England. Venkat Prabhu, who directed Ajith’s 2011 blockbuster Mankatha and Vijay’s 2024 film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), is on cloud nine. (Also Read: Trisha Krishnan joins TN CM Vijay, TVK minister at Ajith Kumar's Silverstone Le Mans race. Watch)

Venkat Prabhu says Vijay and Ajith set aside fan wars

Ajith Kumar and Vijay met at the Le Mans Cup race at Silverstone, England.

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Venkat attended a pre-release event for Lenin Pandiyan, directed by DD Balachandran and starring Sivaji Ganesan’s grandson Dhaarshan in his debut film. He spoke about Vijay and Ajith there and said, “I couldn’t go to London today to attend this pre-release event. Otherwise, I would’ve been there. But it was important for me to be here.”

He also spoke about the stars putting aside their fans’ rivalries and meeting, saying, “As a fan, I am very happy to see Thala and Thalapathy together. I am happy they are setting aside fan wars and meeting. Our CM is there for an investment meeting, and coincidentally, the race is happening at the same time. So, he’s flagging it off. I am glad to see them respect their friendship.”

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Deep Dive What happened when Vijay and Ajith met at the Silverstone Le Mans race? Vijay and Ajith shared a heartfelt moment at the Silverstone Le Mans race where Vijay ran to hug Ajith, marking a significant moment as they put aside their long-standing fan wars. Why are Vijay and Ajith compared to Hollywood stars like Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise? Sports commentators compared Vijay and Ajith to Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise during the Le Mans race to illustrate their immense stardom, emphasizing the significance of their simultaneous presence at such a prominent event. How did fans react to the reunion of Vijay and Ajith? Fans expressed excitement over the reunion, sharing videos and comments on social media, with many celebrating the moment as a positive step in setting aside the rivalry that has persisted for nearly three decades.

{{^usCountry}} Later in the day, after Vijay and Ajith met, Venkat also posted their pictures on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Heart is super duper FULLLLLL (heart emojis).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later in the day, after Vijay and Ajith met, Venkat also posted their pictures on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Heart is super duper FULLLLLL (heart emojis).” {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay runs to hug Ajith; Trisha joins him at race

Ever since it was announced that Vijay would wave the ceremonial green flag at the Le Mans race that Ajith was competing in, fans have been thrilled to see them together. Others were shocked, given that some of them had warred online and offline in their name for nearly three decades due to perceived rivalry.

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Before the race, Vijay ran towards Ajith with a broad smile to hug him, and videos of the moment have now gone viral. After flagging off the race, the CM-actor watched it from a balcony where he was joined by Trisha Krishnan and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Aadhav Arjuna. Trisha was also spotted joining Vijay and Ajith at their tent before the race began.

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Sports commentators compared the stars to Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise to explain their stardom to those not in the know. They also expressed hope that after Pitt’s F1 movie, Ajith would star in a film exploring F2 racing. Last seen in Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly with Trisha, he has Dare Devil lined up. Vijay’s last film was Jana Nayagan.