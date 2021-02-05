Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Vetrimaaran, Pa Ranjith defend farmers' right to protest: 'It is democracy'
Filmmakers Vetrimaaran and Pa Ranjith, and actor Salim Kumar, have spoken about the ongoing farmers' protest in India.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Vetrimaaran has directed four feature films and is a winner of four National Film Awards.(Photos: By special arrangement)

National award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar, and Tamil filmmakers Vetrimaaran and Pa Ranjith, have declared their support for protesting farmers. While Salim asked what is wrong if international celebrities commented on the agitation, Vetrimaaran and Ranjith have come in support of the farmers.

In his Facebook post, Vetrimaaran wrote: “Protest is the expression of people who are not heard otherwise. The power of governance is given to the Government by the People. It should protect the interest of the people, not act as corporate collaborators. Farmers are trying to defend the spirit of the nation. Protesting for their rights and supporting the protest is democracy.”

Vetrimaaran, known for hard-hitting films such as Visaaranai and Asuran, is one of the first filmmakers from the south to voice his opinion on the farmers' protest.

Ranjith, who is known for his films such as Kabali and Kaala, took to Twitter to express his opinion. He said those questioning the farmers’ protest should understand why they're doing it. “We stand with farmers & so, we support for the cause that the farmers have been fighting for the last few months. People, whoever questions farmer's protest & its supporters, should have a sense that the survival of farmers depends on MSP! #FarmersBill #StandWithFarmers (sic),” Ranjith wrote.

Salim Kumar, in his Facebook post, asked in Malayalam why international icons such as Rihanna and Greta Thunberg calling attention to the matter is a problem.

As per India Today report, his translated post read: “The image of George Floyd being killed by kneeling on his neck by a white guy in America had rattled every human being with a conscience. Every nation, community and we Indians, reacted strongly against the US. Not even one American said, this is an internal matter and outsiders need not convey their opinions or that it was an issue for the US to handle internally. They accepted the criticism whole-heartedly. We even saw the US police chief apologise on his knees. What will we Indians lose that the Americans did not when Rihanna and Greta criticize us? Those who want to protest will protest. There are no borders of nationality, religion or class when it comes to this.”

