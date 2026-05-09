Vignesh Shivan addresses LIK breaking Pradeep Ranganathan's 100 crore streak; admits being sad with box office result

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan’s Love Insurance Kompany was released in theatres on April 10 to mixed reviews. The film’s box office performance broke lead actor Pradeep Ranganathan’s ₹100 crore streak with Love Today (2022), Dragon (2025) and Dude (2025), collecting less than ₹70 crore. As the film was released on Prime Video on May 6, Vignesh admitted that LIK’s box-office performance made him sad.

Vignesh Shivan addresses LIK’s box office performance

Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in a still from Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Kompany.

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Vignesh wrote on a long note on Instagram that he had a dream with LIK that was not small nor safe. He believed the story would ‘echo in crores’ and ‘shake the walls of cinema’. “I imagined applause… I saw it in the theatres, I manifested laughter - I heard it in the theatres, But still the benchmark of 100 crores wasn’t touched! I was imagining double of that to be honest,” he wrote.

The filmmaker admits that somehow the film didn’t land as intended, adding, “Even though am a little sad with the net result! Am happy and content cos as I have mentioned earlier, This movie releasing itself is a blockbuster for me! Expected my phone to ring multiples times, To receive appreciation, From voices I admired, From minds I respected.But reality…It chose a different voice.”

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{{^usCountry}} Vignesh says people responded to LIK with ‘mixed words, measured smiles and questions louder than praise’. “And yet—Here I stand. Not broken. Not shaken. But proud… deeply proud. Because behind this film, Were battles no one saw, Sleepless nights, Silent fears, And a thousand hurdles only I could feel. Only God knows, What it took to reach here,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vignesh says people responded to LIK with ‘mixed words, measured smiles and questions louder than praise’. “And yet—Here I stand. Not broken. Not shaken. But proud… deeply proud. Because behind this film, Were battles no one saw, Sleepless nights, Silent fears, And a thousand hurdles only I could feel. Only God knows, What it took to reach here,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Claiming the film made over ₹70 crore at the box office worldwide, he added, “Not the biggest, Not the loudest, But real… and earned. Forty of it…Came after doubt, After hesitation, After “average” became a word around it. And that…That is love. Love that walked into theatres, Despite the noise, Love that trusted beyond reviews. So my gratitude…Is endless. Thank you for the lovely messages! Your long DMs … detailed appreciation and critics too! Am learning … will keep learning!”

One of the film's producers and Vignesh’s wife, actor Nayanthara, showed her support by liking the post.

About Love Insurance Kompany

According to the trade website Sacnilk, LIK has collected ₹60.57 crore worldwide to date, while producer Seven Screen Studio announced on May 7 that the film had grossed ₹66.47 crore worldwide. LIK is a Sci-Fi romance that is written and directed by Vignesh. It stars Pradeep Ranganathan, SJ Suryah and Krithi Shetty, while Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G. Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika and Sunil Reddy. Nayanthara’s Rowdy Pictures is one of the producers.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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