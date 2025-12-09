Krithi Shetty breaks down while addressing hate she receives online; admits to having ‘episodes of feeling low’

Actor Krithi Shetty was only 18 when she rose to fame with her 2021 debut film Uppena. But with the fame also came a barrage of trolling and hate that the actor has had to deal with since then. On the SS Music podcast, Krithi broke down as she spoke about dealing with it all, admitting to having moments of feeling low. Here’s what she said. Krithi Shetty debuted on-screen with the 2021 film Uppena when she was 18.

Krithi Shetty breaks down while addressing hate

Krithi spoke on the podcast while shedding tears, sharing how she’s quite sensitive and has had times when she felt like she was losing herself. “You’re scrutinised so much, there’s so much for you to deal with. There’s so much criticism and hate for things that are beyond your control. It’s very unfair. Even still, there are points where you face so much rejection. I do tend to lose myself a little there, even though I’m typically a very optimistic person,” she said.

The actor mentioned that it was her mother and friends who had helped her get over tough times. “When I have those episodes of feeling really low, I know it’s only my mom who has pulled me out of it. She always made me feel like I’m so much beyond what I do. I really need that reassurance sometimes. Everything happened so fast that I didn’t get the space for self-assurance and love. I didn’t expect to need to be ready for all that. If someone in real life commented, I wouldn’t care. But I don’t have the answer to those online,” explained Krithi while wiping tears.

Krithi Shetty’s career

Krithi played a child actor in the 2019 Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30. In 2021, she gained fame for her roles in Uppena and Shyam Singha Roy. Krithi was last seen in the 2024 Telugu film Manamey and in ARM in Malayalam. She will soon be seen in Vaa Vaathiyaar, Love Insurance Kompany and Genie in Tamil.