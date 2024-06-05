Vijay Sethupathi refused to act with Krithi Shetty in DSP: ‘She’s a little older than my son’

Actor Vijay Sethupathi was once asked to act opposite actor Krithi Shetty and refused. Talking to Behindwoods while promoting his upcoming film Maharaja, the actor detailed as to why he said no to romancing her on-screen due to her age. (Also Read: Maharaja trailer released: Vijay Sethupathi has a secret, Anurag Kashyap oozes menace. Watch) Krithi Shetty played Vijay Sethupathi's daughter in Uppena.

‘She played my daughter’

Talking to the media house, Vijay stated that Krithi was considered as the female lead for Ponram’s 2022 film DSP. However, the actor refused to work with her as he had essayed her father in Buchi Babu Sana’s 2021 Telugu film Uppena.

He said, “I declined the offer of being paired opposite Krithi in DSP movie. I played her father in Uppena, which the makers didn’t know about. There’s a scene in Uppena that Krithi was nervous about when we were shooting. I even asked her to think of me as her real father while we were shooting that. She is a little older than my son. I told them I couldn’t do it.”

Anukreethy Vas was later roped in to play his character, Vascodagama’s love interest and later wife, Annapoorani. Upon its release, the film received mixed to negative reviews from critics.

‘I can’t do it’

This is not the first time Vijay spoke about turning down an offer to be paired opposite Krithi. In 2023, he said to the press, “I played the role of Bebamma’s father in the Telugu movie Uppena. After Uppena's stupendous success, I signed a film in Tamil. The film unit thought that Krithi Shetty would be good as the heroine in the film. When I received her photo, I immediately called the unit and told them I essayed her father in a recently released Telugu film. I can’t romantically approach her. So, please avoid her as a heroine.”

Upcoming work

Vijay’s next film to release in theatres will be Nithilan Swaminathan’s Maharaja. The film, which releases on June 14, will also see Anurag Kashyap in a lead role. Apart from that, he stars in Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai 2 and a silent film called Gandhi Talks. Krithi will be seen in Sriram Adittya’s Telugu film Manamey with Sharwanand. The film will be released on June 7.