Vignesh Shivan addresses LIK breaking Pradeep Ranganathan's ₹100 crore streak; admits being sad with box office result

The filmmaker admits that somehow the film didn’t land as intended, adding, “Even though am a little sad with the net result! Am happy and content cos as I have mentioned earlier, This movie releasing itself is a blockbuster for me! Expected my phone to ring multiples times, To receive appreciation, From voices I admired, From minds I respected.But reality…It chose a different voice.”

Vignesh wrote on a long note on Instagram that he had a dream with LIK that was not small nor safe. He believed the story would ‘echo in crores’ and ‘shake the walls of cinema’. “I imagined applause… I saw it in the theatres, I manifested laughter - I heard it in the theatres, But still the benchmark of 100 crores wasn’t touched! I was imagining double of that to be honest,” he wrote.

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan ’s Love Insurance Kompany was released in theatres on April 10 to mixed reviews. The film’s box office performance broke lead actor Pradeep Ranganathan’s ₹100 crore streak with Love Today (2022), Dragon (2025) and Dude (2025), collecting less than ₹70 crore. As the film was released on Prime Video on May 6, Vignesh admitted that LIK’s box-office performance made him sad.

Vignesh says people responded to LIK with ‘mixed words, measured smiles and questions louder than praise’. “And yet—Here I stand. Not broken. Not shaken. But proud… deeply proud. Because behind this film, Were battles no one saw, Sleepless nights, Silent fears, And a thousand hurdles only I could feel. Only God knows, What it took to reach here,” he wrote.

Claiming the film made over ₹70 crore at the box office worldwide, he added, “Not the biggest, Not the loudest, But real… and earned. Forty of it…Came after doubt, After hesitation, After “average” became a word around it. And that…That is love. Love that walked into theatres, Despite the noise, Love that trusted beyond reviews. So my gratitude…Is endless. Thank you for the lovely messages! Your long DMs … detailed appreciation and critics too! Am learning … will keep learning!”

One of the film's producers and Vignesh’s wife, actor Nayanthara, showed her support by liking the post.