Vignesh Shivan apologises to Vijay, Lokesh Kangaraj fans, issues clarification: ‘Should have been careful’

Vignesh Shivan has given a clarification on his X account after fans noticed that the actor liked a post that highlighted Vijay having a tiff with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vignesh expressed his apologies and requested his fans to stop wasting their energy on a 'silly mistake'. (Also read: Leo trailer: Thalapathy Vijay fights henchmen and hyenas in blood-soaked new action film. Watch)

Vignesh's clarification post

Vignesh Shivan said that he is eagerly awaiting for the grand release of Vijay's Leo.

Taking to X, Vignesh wrote, "Dear Vijay sir fans , Loki fans … sorry for the confusion (folded hands emoticon) without even seeing the msg , the context or the content of the video or the tweet, by just seeing Loki’s interview I liked the video ! cos am a big fan of his works and his interviews and the way he speaks !"

He added that he is also anticipating the release of Leo, and he should have been careful to read the tweet first. His post read, "Am also eagerly awaiting for the grand release of Thalapathy vijay sir’s Leo .. by impulse , I jus liked seeing Loki bro’s image in the interview , like the same way I saw a shot of Nayan in a video clip where she had performed brilliantly and it was one of my fav shots so instantly liked that tweet also …. My bad ! I didn’t even see the video inside or read the tweet involved in both the cases ! Should have been careful ! Sorry."

Concluding the post, he said, "So it’s a silly mistake from my side ! And I express my apologies to all the good Thalapathy fans across the globe (red heart emoticon) waiting to see the blockbuster movie on 19th October with the same excitement as ya’ll ! So please stop wasting ur time in commenting more about this silly mistake and start celebrating LEO and all the good work that’s been put into it ! Godbless (folded hands emoticons) JaiHindh."

It so happened that Vignesh had liked a liked a now-deleted tweet about Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's rumoured fallout. It read, “@Dir Lokesh sir, We all know what happened between you and @actorvijay after #NaaReady song release and we clearly know why would you have to remove #Leo hashtag and to not to use #Vijay's name in any of your promotions after that…”

Fan reactions

After Vignesh clarified his mistake, many fans thanked him in the comments. "Thanks for the immediate response & Clarification," said a fan. Another wrote, "Ignore negativity brother, Your profile, your likes, and your reposts, we know about your love and respect for your fellow artists so no need to explain yourself for some unwanted hatred in social media.”

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited trailer of Leo, directed by Lokesh Kangaraj dropped a few days ago and took the internet by storm. It will be released in theatres on October 19.

