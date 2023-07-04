Anurag Kashyap joins Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tamil film Leo

Anurag Kashyap is all set to feature in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film Leo starring actor Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. Shooting for the film had begun earlier this year. Actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the antagonist in the film. While details of Anurag’s role are not known yet, many are excited to see him in Leo, making him the third director to come on board for the film as an actor. Filmmakers Mysskin and Gautham Menon are already in Leo. Also read: Check out Leo first look Thalapathy Vijay's Leo will also feature Anurag Kashyap (right).

Anurag Kashyap joins Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo

Film industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the news. He tweeted, “Now noted director Anurag Kashyap joins other directors like Mysskin and Gautham Menon in playing a role in Thalapathy Vijay’s Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed big budget action extravaganza, the multi-starrer Leo!”

Reactions to Anurag's Leo announcement

A person tweeted, "Leo casting becomes more and more interesting (fire emojis). One of the most versatile performers Anurag Kashyap is onboard." A person also tweeted, "What is even cooking? Anurag joins Leo cast." Another tweet read, "Bollywood’s acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap is playing an interesting role in Leo! Now, the list of directors associated with the film is getting bigger and bigger!" One person also tweeted, “This could be fun.”

About Leo

Parts of Leo have already been shot in Kashmir. The upcoming movie has garnered a fair deal of attention as it is reportedly set in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which includes Kaithi and Vikram. Thalapathy Vijay's first look from Lokesh Kanagaraj film was unveiled last month.

Leo, which marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s second film with Vijay after Master, also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy and Mysskin.

The film is being produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, with the music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his third collaboration with Lokesh (after Master and Vikram ) and his third with Vijay (after Kaththi and Master). Leo has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing by Philomin Raj.

