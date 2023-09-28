Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara can't stop smiling as they hold twins Uyir, Ulag; celebrate birthday with forest-themed cakes

Actor Nayanthara and her husband-filmmaker Vignesh Shivan recently celebrated their twins, Uyir and Ulag’s, first birthday. On Thursday, taking to Instagram, Vignesh shared a new picture of the family celebrating the occasion in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, along with several other people. (Also Read | Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their babies' first birthday by sharing adorable pics with 'lovely boys')

Vignesh shares a new pic

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara with their sons Uyir and Ulag.

In the photo, Nayanthara held one of her sons in her arms while Vignesh wrapped his arm around his other son as they stood in a room. A huge table laden with many cakes and gifts was seen in front of them. The cakes were forest-themed and also teddy bear-themed.

The room was decorated with white and blue balloons. 'Happy Birthday' ballloons were also seen kept behind them. Many people gathered around the family, seemingly the staff of The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur where they celebrated the occasion.

Vignesh pens a note

Nayanthara, Vignesh, Uyir and Ulag were all dressed in white and blue outfits. Sharing the post, Vignesh captioned it, "That was a dreamy birthday. @gtholidays.in you are amazing in giving us the right spot for every special occasion. This palace @stregiskl was the ideal spot for our special day! Thank you. Thank you for all the lovely arrangements on top of it! You are our one-stop shop for any of our travel plans."

Vignesh recently shared pic of his sons

Recently, Vignesh shared a string of pictures on Instagram of their kids and captioned it, “En Mugam Konda .. En Uyir En Gunam Konda … En Ulag (Waited for a long time to post these lines and our pics together my lovely boys) Happy birthday my dear Sons Uyir RudroNeel & Ulag Daiwik."

"@nayanthara Appa and Amma love U2 beyond what words could explain! Beyond anything and everything in this life! Thank You 2 for coming into our lives and making it soo happy! U have brought in all the positivity and blessings, this 1 full year has been filled with moments to cherish for a lifetime! Love you 2! You are our world & our blessed life,” he added.

Nayanthara and Vignesh married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. Last year the couple welcomed their sons via surrogacy.

