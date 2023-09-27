Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their babies' first birthday by sharing adorable pics with 'lovely boys'. See posts

Nayanthara and Vignesh post cute pics of their boys

Sharing a series of pictures of their twins, the couple wrote on Instagram, “En Mugam Konda. En Uyir. En Gunam Konda … En Ulag (Waited for a long time to post our pics together with our lovely boys). Happy birthday dear sons Uyir Rudro Neel and Ulag Daiwik."

The caption further read, "Appa and amma (mother and father) love you two beyond what words could explain! Beyond anything and everything in this life! Thank you for coming into our lives and making it so happy! You have brought in all the positivity and blessings, this one full year has been filled with moments to cherish for a lifetime! Love you two! You are our world and our blessed life.”

The twins posed together in cute black and white outfits in the pictures that were taken near a pool. Vignesh held them as the babies tried to stand in a couple of pictures. There was also a photo of the twins with parents Nayanthara and Vignesh, in which the latter kissed Nayanthara's head.

Amma and appa's birthday message

Sharing a picture of them giving Uyir and Ulag a piggyback ride on their back with the backdrop of the Twin Towers, Vignesh wrote on Instagram, "My twin powers (heart emojis). HBD (happy birthday) to us! One year of smiles, happiness and blessings! Happy birthday to my loving Uyir and Ulag! May you both stand tall in this life bringing a lot of happiness to everyone around you! Love you my babies! You have made our life soooooo sparkling and colourful! It’s a festival everyday with you two! My Uyir and my Ulag and Nayanthara."

He continued to write, "Amma and appa (Mother and father) love you two toooooo much. Wanted to celebrate your first birthday near these tall powerful towers, who are twins just like you... thanking God for making it happen so nicely! Blessed as always."

Last year, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara married in June. In October, they announced the birth of twin sons through surrogacy. Recently, Nayanthara made her Instagram debut with Instagram Reels featuring her sons. In the video, Nayanthara made an entry holding her two sons.

