Vignesh Shivan dedicates Jailer song Rathamaarey to his and Nayanthara's twins Uyir and Ulag, shares their cute pics

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has shared several pictures of his and Nayanthara's twins Ulag and Uyir. He mentioned his Jailer song Rathamaarey in one of the captions. The song is from the Rajinikanth's film Jailer and has been penned by Vignesh. Also read: Nayanthara holds Vignesh Shivan close as she shares romantic pool pic with him: 'Bliss' Vignesh Shivan has shared several pictures of his twins Uyir and Ulag.

Vignesh shares Uyir and Ulag's pics

Sharing a few throwback pictures of them on Instagram early Tuesday, Vignesh wrote, “Rathamarey…. Yen Rathamarey … #Uyir #Ulag,” with several nazar amulets and heart emojis. One of the pictures shows him holding the little ones while twinning with them in red. He is seen holding them in each of his hands while standing between their cribs in their nursery. Another picture shows them standing with them in their living room with several balloons lying on the floor.

Vignesh's Tamil song Rathamaarey has been sung by Vishal Mishra. It talks about the bond between a father and his beloved son.

Sharing some more recent pictures of the twins wearing same yellow T-shirts and black shorts, Vignesh wrote on Instagram, “My uyir & my ulag, the greatest blessing we have in this life … is U2. #Uyir #Ulag @nayanthara,” with several heart emojis and nazar amulets.

Birth of Uyir and Ulagam

Vignesh and Nayanthara got married in Chennai in June last year. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and selected guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance. The couple welcomed twin boys via surrogacy earlier this year.

Sharing the birth of the kids, Vignesh had written on Instagram, “Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all your blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great.”

Vignesh is currently promoting Nayanthara's new skincare brand which will be unveiled on September 29. The actor recently also made her Hindi film debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. It has crossed ₹1000 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

