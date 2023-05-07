Vignesh Shivan shares pics as he watches IPL match with Nayanthara in Chennai, Anirudh joins them. See posts

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and wife-actor Nayanthara recently attended the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Chennai. Several pictures of the couple at the stands of the cricket stadium emerged online. They were also accompanied by their friend and music composer Anirudh. (Also Read | Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan step out in rain, hand out essentials to people on streets. Watch)

Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara and Anirudh attended an IPL match in Chennai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Vignesh shared a candid photo with Nayanthara. In the photo, the couple sat next to each other at the stands seemingly busy in a conversation. While Vignesh looked in front of him and smiled, Nayanthara looked at him and laughed.

For the match, Vignesh wore a yellow T-shirt and denims while Nayanthara opted for a white shirt and pants. Sharing the photo, Vignesh captioned it, "A sweet evening with #YenLove & the #YelloveArmy (red heart, angel face, collision symbol and smiling face with three hearts emojis)." He also added the hashtags--CSK, Mahi, Msd, Dhoni, Dhoni fans, Chennai Super Kings and We Love CSK.

Vignesh shared a selfie with Nayanthara.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another post, Vignesh shared a selfie with Nayanthara. In the picture, Vignesh smiled looking at the camera while Nayanthara pouted as she rested her head on her husband's shoulder. Vignesh didn't caption the post but added kissing face, red heart and angel face emojis.

The official Instagram account of Chennai Super Kings also shared a photo in which Nayanthara, Vignesh and Anirudh posed together. In the picture, Nayanthara smiled at the camera while Vignesh and Anirudh blew whistles. For the event, Anirudh wore a white T-shirt and pants. The picture was shared with the caption, "Naangalum #Superfans Dhaan!" The hashtags that were added were--CSK v MI, Whistle Podu and Yellove.

The official Instagram account of Chennai Super Kings also shared a photo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In several pictures shared by a fan account, the trio were seen smiling and posing for pictures while they stood at the stands. In one of the photos, Nayanthara was seen smiling as she sat behind Anirudh. While he looked towards the field, the actor smiled.

Fans will see Nayanthara in director Atlee's next action thriller film Jawaan. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi. The upcoming film is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Recently, Nayanthara and Vignesh's maiden Gujarati production Shubh Yatra, under Rowdy Pictures, released in cinemas on April 28. The film, directed by Manish Saini, featured actors Malhar Thakar, Monal Gajjar, Darshan Jariwalla, Hitu Kanodia, Archan Trivedi and Jay Bhatt. Manish also produced the project along with Amruta Parande, Nayanthara and Shivan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10