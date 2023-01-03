Vignesh Shivan shares unseen pics with Nayanthara and twin boys in New Year post: Tears touch them before my lips could

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who is gearing up to commence work on his next Tamil project with Ajith Kumar, rang in the New Year with his wife-actor Nayanthara and their twin boys--Uyir and Ulagam. In a post on Twitter, Vignesh posted unseen pictures of Nayanthara with their sons. He shared a long post in which he spoke about his wedding which was attended by some of the biggest stars of the Tamil industry. (Also Read | Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara celebrate first Christmas with twins Uyir and Ulagam)

On the first day of the New Year, Vignesh took to Twitter to recall how 2022 was a special year for him. From marrying Nayanthara to becoming a father to two boys, it was an eventful year for Vignesh. In the note, he wrote, "Getting blessed with two boys who just make me tear up every time I see them, every time I go near them... the tears from my eyes touch them before my lips could: ) Twoooo blessed I feel always, Thank God (sic)."

Vignesh also thanked fans for their support towards his film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. He also wrote that he is geared up for the release of his next film, AK 62.

Last year on June 9, Vignesh Shivn and Nayanthara got married in an intimate ceremony in Chennai. The wedding was attended by their families and a few close friends from the film fraternity. Among the guests who made it to their wedding, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth made the event special with their presence.

Four months after their wedding, Vignesh Shivn took to Instagram to announce that they have welcomed twins through surrogacy. Speaking to India Today on how much life changed for him as a parent, he had said, “It still has not sunk in completely for me that I am now a dad. I’m having all the fun and happiness being with them and spending as much time as possible with them right now.”

Vignesh will soon begin work on his next project with Ajith Kumar. The project, which will be produced by Lyca Production, marks their maiden collaboration. Nayanthara is rumoured to be playing the female co-star.

