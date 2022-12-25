Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara celebrate first Christmas with twins Uyir and Ulagam. See pic

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared a photo with his wife, actor Nayanthara, and gave a glimpse of their first Christmas after becoming parents. This is also their first Christmas after getting married. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Vignesh posted a photo with his family--Nayanthara, Uyir, and Ulagam. In the picture, he sat on a couch as he held his son in his arm. Nayanthara sat on the floor near him as she held their other son close to her. (Also Read | Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan make first public appearance at movie theatre after becoming parents)

The couple smiled as they looked at their babies. They didn't reveal the faces of the babies and they were edited with red and white Santa hat stickers. In the photo, Nayanthara wore a grey outfit while Vignesh opted for a dark grey T-shirt and denims. Both the babies were dressed in red outfits.

Vignesh also added the Merry Christmas theme as the background music. He captioned the post, "Uyir, Ulagam, Nayan, Wikki & family wish you a Merry Christmas & a Happy New Year. With love in abundance! And honest prayers To God to give everyone all the happiness and blessings to live a life that u have always dreamt about ! Godbless." He also added halo, Santa Claus, smiling, flower bouquet, and red heart emojis.

Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including actors Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Rajinikanth, and composer AR Rahman, in attendance. They welcomed twin babies into their family via surrogacy in October.

On Instagram, Vignesh shared pictures of the twins when they were born. He captioned the post, "Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great."

Nayanthara will be seen in Atlee's next action thriller film Jawan along with Shah Rukh. The upcoming film is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

