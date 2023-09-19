Vijay Antony daughter death: Jayam Ravi, Khushbu Sundar offer words of support, call it ‘shocking beyond imagination’

The teenage daughter of popular actor and music director Vijay Antony died on Tuesday allegedly by suicide at her residence here, said police. The 16-year-old was found dead in her Teynampet residence and was rushed to a city hospital where she was declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors. (Also read: Actor Vijay Antony's daughter allegedly dies by suicide)

Vijay Antony's 16 year old daughter Meera died of alleged suicide.

Several celebrities took to Twitter to share their condolences for the child's death. Jayam Ravi wrote, “It’s heartbreaking to hear about the loss of your daughter @vijayantony brother. To all the children out there, please know that you are cherished, valued, and never alone. We are living only for ur happiness and love. Life is full of ups and downs, and you have the power to overcome the challenges… Whatever share to parents we r there to face for u. RIP Meera.”

Khushbu Sundar wrote, “No parent should go through the pain of losing a child. My heart is with #VijayAntony and his family in such a devastating moment. May they find the strength to cope.”

R Sarathkumar wrote, “The news of the untimely and unfortunate demise of Meera, the daughter of @vijayantony and Fatima is shocking beyond imaginations. No amount of consoling and condolences can replace the everlasting grief of Vijay Antony and Fatima. Vijay I hope the almighty gives strength to your family to bear this unfathomable loss. May her soul rest in peace #RIPMeera R.Sarathkumar & Family.”

Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, “Heartbroken to hear the news about your loss @vijayantony brother More strength to you and your family to get through this loss.” Film maker Venkat Prabhu in a post on X said, “Woke up to this shocking news! Deepest condolences Vijay Antony Sir and family.”

Tamil actor Vijay's mother Shobha Chandrasekhar also paid Vijay Antony and his family a visit to share her condolences.

Meera was studying in Class 12 at a private school. A case of unnatural death was registered, and an investigation is on, they said. Vijay had also lost his father to suicide when he was 7.

