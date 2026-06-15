Vijay honours Kirti Chakra awardee who took bullet to face with 48 lakh reward; wins hearts by playing with his baby

Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor C Joseph Vijay met Lance Naik Meenatchi Sundaram, a recent recipient of the Kirti Chakra from President Droupadi Murmu, to honour him for his contribution to the country. Pictures and videos of their meet-up are winning hearts because Vijay scoops up the soldier’s child at the first opportunity.

Vijay honours Kirti Chakra awardee with ₹ 48 lakh

Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay with Lance Naik Meenatchi Sundaram A and his family.

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Vijay met Lance Naik Meenatchi on Monday and handed him a cheque for ₹48 lakh in recognition of his courage. In December 2024, the soldier from the 34 Rashtriya Rifles was in a counterterrorism operation in Kulgam, South Kashmir, when he sustained bullet injuries to his face and shoulder. He continued fighting and was awarded for his bravery on June 8 at the Rashtrapathi Bhavan.

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{{^usCountry}} Vijay met Meenatchi and his family to present them with the cheque and honour the soldier. He even posed for pictures with them afterwards. But the video winning hearts is one that shows the actor-politician gazing at Meenatchi’s baby and picking them up as soon as they’re done taking pictures. Videos show him playing with the baby and even sitting on the CM’s chair with the child in his lap. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay met Meenatchi and his family to present them with the cheque and honour the soldier. He even posed for pictures with them afterwards. But the video winning hearts is one that shows the actor-politician gazing at Meenatchi’s baby and picking them up as soon as they’re done taking pictures. Videos show him playing with the baby and even sitting on the CM’s chair with the child in his lap. {{/usCountry}}

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“Thalapathy #Vijay with kids is always special,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter), posting a video of the same. “Cutest video of the day,” wrote another. “Cuteness overload CM Vijay Sir,” wrote one. Many others commented on how adorable it was that Vijay couldn’t wait to pick up the baby.

Vijay’s divorce from Sangeeta Sornalingam

In February this year, news broke that Sangeeta Sornalingam, who has been married to Vijay since 1998, filed for divorce, citing infidelity and alleging his affair with an unnamed actress. In March, the actor-politician made waves by attending a wedding with Trisha Krishnan in matching outfits. Elections were held in TN in April and announced in May, with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) winning a majority.

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On Monday, Sangeeta’s divorce petition was heard at the Chengalpattu Mahila court and adjourned to August 7. The case was initially scheduled for April 20, but both failed to appear in person for the hearing. The court ordered them to appear in person on June 15.

Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, is yet to hit screens as it awaits CBFC certification. The film was supposed to be released in January, but was postponed at the last minute after it was sent to the revising committee following a complaint by an examining committee member. The film was leaked online in HD print in April, and multiple arrests were made.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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