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Vijay intervenes in Jana Nayagan CBFC delay, summons producer from Cannes 2026: Report

The film, with a ₹500 crore budget, faced piracy and legal challenges that delayed its release and impacted financial negotiations with streaming platforms.

May 14, 2026 01:42 pm IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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The long-delayed release of Jana Nayagan may finally be moving forward. According to reports, the film's star, Vijay, who was recently appointed Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has personally stepped in to help resolve the certification issues surrounding what is expected to be his final film before fully focusing on politics. The big-budget project, reportedly mounted on a massive 500 crore budget, has been stuck for months due to certification delays, legal complications and piracy concerns.

Producer reportedly asked to return from Cannes

Vijay reportedly intervenes in Jana Nayagan CBFC delay.(Instagram)

As per an India Today report, Vijay is said to have directly contacted producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions and asked him to return to Chennai immediately from the Cannes Film Festival. The producer had reportedly travelled to Cannes for industry meetings and screenings, but the report says Vijay wanted him back in Chennai to personally supervise the final stages of the film’s release process.

Why the film faced certification delays

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan was initially expected to release during Pongal 2026. However, the film reportedly ran into issues with the Central Board of Film Certification due to its politically sensitive themes.

Reports claim officials were concerned about the impact the film could have during the election period because of its political storyline and messaging. As a result, the project was referred to a Revising Committee for further review. However, the process soon began to lag. One of the key screenings scheduled in March was reportedly cancelled at the last moment after a committee member fell ill, further pushing the film into uncertainty.

Piracy leak added to the film’s troubles

The film features a star-studded cast, including Bobby Deol as the antagonist and Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Actors Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj and Gautham Vasudev Menon also play important roles in the film.

 
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