Jana Nayagan leak: Chiranjeevi urges to kill piracy, Sivakarthikeyan says whoever is responsible must face strict action

Jana Nayagan, starring Tamil superstar Vijay in the lead, has been leaked online ahead of its theatrical release, sending shockwaves across the industry. The unreleased film has yet to receive CBFC clearance and has been in limbo for three months. Several stars from the Tamil film industry have now reacted to the leak and urged viewers to respect the hard work of several people that are involved in the making of the film.

Chiranjeevi says 'Kill Piracy. Save Cinema’

H Vinoth's political drama Jana Nayagan is supposed to be Vijay's final film.

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Chiranjeevi took to his X account and wrote, “The unfortunate leak of #Jananayagan is something that deeply concerns me. Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many. Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work. My thoughts and support are with the movie team. Let us all take responsibility to respect and protect cinema. Kill Piracy. Save Cinema.”

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{{^usCountry}} Sivakarthikeyan was the first actor to react to the leak. He wrote, “Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people - please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres. Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action. Respect the talents. Respect the hard work. Respect the industry.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sivakarthikeyan was the first actor to react to the leak. He wrote, “Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people - please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres. Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action. Respect the talents. Respect the hard work. Respect the industry.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Actor and music director GV Prakash Kumar said, “Do not support piracy . Respect the talent and hardwork . So much of blood and sweat goes into film making. Painful.” Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar wrote on X, “Piracy is not entertainment. It is an organised theft. Those who indluge in it, are not let less than any criminals and should be treated as one as in any other crime. The leak of #Jananayagan is a brutal betrayal of every artist, technician, and worker who have poured their blood, sweat, and years into creating something meaningful. One illegal click destroys livelihoods, crush dreams, and cripples an entire industry. This is absolutely unacceptable. There is nothing justified about it. If you truly respect cinema, you will refuse piracy. Period. Stand with creators. Stand with integrity. Stand with hardwork. Stand with entertainment industry.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor and music director GV Prakash Kumar said, “Do not support piracy . Respect the talent and hardwork . So much of blood and sweat goes into film making. Painful.” Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar wrote on X, “Piracy is not entertainment. It is an organised theft. Those who indluge in it, are not let less than any criminals and should be treated as one as in any other crime. The leak of #Jananayagan is a brutal betrayal of every artist, technician, and worker who have poured their blood, sweat, and years into creating something meaningful. One illegal click destroys livelihoods, crush dreams, and cripples an entire industry. This is absolutely unacceptable. There is nothing justified about it. If you truly respect cinema, you will refuse piracy. Period. Stand with creators. Stand with integrity. Stand with hardwork. Stand with entertainment industry.” {{/usCountry}}

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‘Hope the movie hits the theatres soon’

“Dear Vijay. It is truly disheartening to see the leaked videos of your/our film jananayagan. So much of effort and dedication and work being thrown down the drain. As your fan for the last two decades. Hav been watching your movies at theatres and enjoying every bit of whistling away to my favourite hero / actor / performer. Wish we could do the same even now even though if it’s destined to be confined to four walls in our home theatres if the movie is released on OTT and satellite. The only difference will be whistling in our homes to our favourite ACTOR. I know it’s a very tough financial and crucial decision by the production house. But as a fan wanted to express. Hope the movie hits the theatres soon. I don’t think it is so controversial but then the respected censor board have their own reasons. Hoping we all get to see your film soon legitimately. God bless,” wrote actor Vishal in his new post on X.

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Meanwhile, the makers have confirmed that they have initiated legal action against those responsible and have issued a warning to audiences against downloading or sharing the film through unauthorised sources. The legal notice read, “I am the legal counsel for KVN Productions LLP and issue this Public Notice under the instructions of my client. My client is the Producer of the film Jana Nayagan starring Vijay, directed by H. Vinoth and with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film has been produced by investing several hundred crores and the film carries enormous theatrical, satellite, OTT and commercial value.”

About the film

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. Billed as Vijay’s final film before he takes the political plunge, the political thriller was slated to release in January 9 but had to be postponed after the CBFC failed to certify it in time.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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