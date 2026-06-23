‘This is just a reel’: Vijay says people think he came directly from set to become Tamil Nadu chief minister; fans react
Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor Vijay spoke about his career shift from cinema to politics in the assembly today and said this.
Superstar-turned-chief minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, delivered a fiery speech in the state assembly on Tuesday. Responding to opposition claims on Monday, he said people still brush him off as a movie star even after the elections. The previous ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), even walked out during the actor-politician’s speech.
This is just a reel, says Vijay
Vijay expressed his gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu and urged everyone present in the assembly to unite for the welfare of the people. He then said, “Some people say that I came directly from a film shooting set to become chief minister. In their own language, I would say that is just a reel. When we were functioning as a fan club, we stood by the people.”
Vijay also spoke about how, since 2008, his fan club has organised protests for various causes and carried out welfare schemes long before he contested in elections. He pointed out that his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), was launched long after. But a moment that has since gone viral was when Vijay asked Speaker JCD Pabhakar for permission to recreate a gesture former TN CM MK Stalin once made.
“If you're bad, I'm your dad,” joked one fan on X (formerly Twitter) using the KGF dialogue while posting Vijay’s video. “CM Vijay On Fire. What a Man. What a Speech. #ThalapathyVijay Become a Firebrand in TN Politics,” wrote another, posting a clip of Vijay’s speech. “CM Vijay is literally ragging the seniors,” wrote one, pointing out how DMK party members left the assembly midway through the actor-politician’s speech.{{/usCountry}}
“If you're bad, I'm your dad,” joked one fan on X (formerly Twitter) using the KGF dialogue while posting Vijay’s video. “CM Vijay On Fire. What a Man. What a Speech. #ThalapathyVijay Become a Firebrand in TN Politics,” wrote another, posting a clip of Vijay’s speech. “CM Vijay is literally ragging the seniors,” wrote one, pointing out how DMK party members left the assembly midway through the actor-politician’s speech.{{/usCountry}}
Vijay’s transition to politics from films{{/usCountry}}
Vijay’s transition to politics from films{{/usCountry}}
Vijay debuted in 1992 as a lead actor with Naalaiya Theerpu, directed by his father, SA Chandrasekhar and produced by his mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar. He has since starred in numerous films, becoming one of the leading stars of Kollywood. Vijay last starred in Varisu and Leo in 2023 and The Greatest of All Time in 2024.
His final film, Jana Nayagan, was supposed to hit screens for Pongal but was postponed due to a delay in CBFC certification. The film was sent to the revising committee following a complaint from an examining committee member. Six months later, the film has yet to be certified and released. In April, an HD print of the film was also leaked online, and numerous arrests were made.
Vijay launched the TVK party in 2024 and won the elections two years later.
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