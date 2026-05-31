Bigg Boss Tamil's Julie reveals she suffered miscarriage due to trolling by TVK supporters: ‘Vijay anna is responsible’

Actor and former nurse Julie, aka Marie Juliana, who rose to fame during the 2017 pro-Jallikattu protests, has filed a police complaint in Chennai alleging trolling and character assassination. The Bigg Boss Tamil contestant revealed that she suffered a miscarriage due to the trolling she allegedly faced from actor and Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay fans and his party Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) supporters. Julie, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss Tamil, claimed she was targeted for her political leanings.

Julie reveals she suffered miscarriage due to trolling An emotional Julie spoke about approaching the police in March over trolling and filed a complaint against eight people. She claimed to have received a notice stating that it falls under civil, not criminal, defamation. The actor also remarked on why she doesn’t know why the notice was sent to her after the regime change from DMK to TVK. She alleged that after that, allegations of a ₹15 lakh kidney scam against her surfaced.

She said, “They created a perfect story, screenplay, direction and narration for this,” alleging that a TVK supporter and an advocate were behind these claims. Julie then said, “We lost our baby. I had just gotten married, and we lost our first baby. My child died due to severe mental anguish caused by online harassment. I could use this for sympathy, but my point is that defamatory and derogatory remarks are being made about my husband and me. Just because a woman speaks about TVK, you ruin her name without a conscience…I have nothing to say.”

Julie blames Vijay for her issues Julie also added, “People say that Vijay anna became CM through Instagram. Instead of orchestrating attacks against those who speak against his people, shouldn’t he focus on doing something for the public?” When a reporter pointed out that the DMK was in power when she filed the complaint as elections took place in April and Vijay took charge in May, she said, “I did file the complaint during the DMK regime, but I filed it during the election time. But now that another government has come into power, shouldn’t they take responsibility?”

She alleged that her complaint wasn’t being taken seriously because the eight people she accused were TVK supporters. “Vijay anna is responsible for me losing my child,” she said emotionally at the conference, adding, “He might not have done it directly. But if he had said just one word and asked them to back off, I wouldn’t have lost what I lost today.” However, the reporters questioned her about why she was linking TVK supporters and Vijay to anonymous accounts, asking why she hadn’t spoken up when DMK was in power. “I am speaking because this happened to me now,” she said.