Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meerra Chopraa, Ambika support Ravi Mohan after his statement on Aarti Ravi: ‘Extremely sad’

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan held a press meet at his office in Chennai on Saturday after his girlfriend, spiritual healer-singer Keneeshaa Francis, hinted at a breakup. He made allegations against his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, claiming that he isn't allowed to meet their sons. He also made other claims that left the internet split. Priyanka Chopra’s cousin, Meerra Chopraa, who acted in Tamil and Telugu films, and actor Ambika, came to his defence. (Also Read: Aarti Ravi's mother defends her against Ravi Mohan's claims about their marriage; says grandson is stressed due to issue) Meerra Chopraa believes men like Ravi Mohan should be taken seriously too in alleged harassment cases.

Meerra Chopraa hopes Ravi Mohan gets ‘justice’ Meerra posted pictures of Ravi from the press meet on X (formerly Twitter) with this text written on it: "None of my films will be released until my divorce is finalized. I've gone through a lot by staying silent ... but not anymore. I even started hurting myself. I was vomiting blood because of the black magic done against me. From day one of my married life, I went through immense disrespect!”

Posting it, the actor wrote, “I know this guy as #jeyamRavi. Knew him quiet well when i was working in south movies. Just read about his divorce. My two cents would be. Man is not the one who is wrong all the time. I am comimg across lot of women taking advantage of laws which are skewed towards women.” Meerra has acted in Tamil films such as Lee and Isai.

She added, “A man should be heard too. I know him as an extremely sweet and simple guy. I hope he finds his truth and justice. #RaviMohan @iam_RaviMohan.”