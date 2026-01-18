Chinmayi defends AR Rahman against claim that he refused to sing Vande Mataram; Meerra compares him to Priyanka Chopra

Music composer AR Rahman found himself in the centre of a social media storm after his statements in a recent interview left people offended. Singer Chinmayi Sripada has now defended him against a claim that he refused to sing Vande Mataram when asked to, while Meerra Chopraa compared him to her cousin, Priyanka Chopra. Chinmayi slammed claims that AR Rahman refused to sing Vande Mataram.

Chinmayi Sripada defends AR Rahman A journalist took to X (formerly Twitter) and claimed to be ‘incredibly hurt’ by Rahman’s comment. They also claimed to ‘beg’ the music composer for at least half an hour to sing Vande Mataram/Maa Tujhe Salaam at an interview, only to be turned down. However, Chinmayi came to his defence, saying, “A R Rahman and all us sang Vande Mataram to a crowd that chanted with us on November 23 2025 in Pune at the R K Laxman memorial award concert.”

She also added that he sings it at ‘every concert’ and reasoned that he might have turned her down for another reason than what is being implied. “He sings Maa Tujhe Salaam at almost every concert @bainjal - everyone who has attended the concerts knows this. Maybe he felt his voice was not at its best or just didn’t feel like singing that day when you interviewed him. And that’s OK,” wrote the singer.

Chinmayi also called out those jumping to conclusions, writing, “The responses under this tweet ‘OH THAT EXPLAINS IT’ shows exactly what’s gone wrong in the recent past.”