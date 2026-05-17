Aarti Ravi's mother defends her against Ravi Mohan's claims about their marriage; says grandson is stressed due to issue

Sujatha also denied Ravi’s claims that he wasn’t able to spend the money he earns by stating that this matter was clarified in court. When asked if he paid ₹25,000 per month for her medical bills, she said he didn’t, and even if he did, it would be his ‘duty as a son-in-law’. The producer also told reporters that they will get in touch with the Cyber Crime unit to know who cyberbullied whom when asked about Keneeshaa ’s alleged bullying.

Sujatha spoke to the press on the sidelines of an event and denied Ravi’s claim that he isn’t allowed to meet his sons, Aarav and Ayaan. When asked about the circumstances of Ravi and Aarti ’s marriage, she said, “There was an interview in Vikatan magazine in 2008 that explained this. I am looking for it now. It reveals who got blackmailed and who cut their wrists to get married.”

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan married Aarti Ravi in 2009 and announced their separation in 2024 after 15 years of marriage. He has since been dating spiritual healer-singer Keneeshaa Francis, who has now hinted at a breakup with him and leaving Chennai. After an issue between the trio snowballed, Ravi held a press conference on Saturday and made claims of cyberbullying, harassment and more. Aarti’s mother, producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, spoke to the press and defended her daughter. (Also Read: Teary-eyed Ravi Mohan declares he won't act till he is divorced from Aarti Ravi; breaks silence on Keneeshaa Francis )

Sujatha was also asked about the ‘three-letter idli actress’ Ravi mentioned, and if he was speaking about Khushbu Sundar. She replied, “In Tamil Nadu, when injustice is done to women, everyone speaks up. Millions of people comment on Aarti’s posts. I won’t accept if he says that two or three particular people supported her. I would like to not speak further on this matter, as it would be contempt of court. I have faith in the law. Give us time to answer all these allegations.”

ETV Bharat reported that she also told them, “The reason I am not exaggerating this is because my grandson is writing his 10th standard exams and is under a lot of stress due to this issue. He has seen everything he should not have seen at a young age. That’s why he’s under a lot of stress.”

(Also Read: Did Keneeshaa Francis break up with Ravi Mohan? Internet thinks so after she leaves Chennai, says ‘he is now all yours’)