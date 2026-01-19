Bigg Boss Tamil 9 winner: Who is wild card contestant Divya Ganesh, who went from underdog to lifting the trophy

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 winner: Season 9 of Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, concluded on Sunday evening, following its launch in October 2025 with 20 contestants. With the competition narrowed down to four finalists by the grand finale, viewers tuned in to Vijay Television and JioCinema to see who would lift the trophy. Wild card contestant Divya Ganesh, aka Divya Ganesan , was the one to walk away with a ₹50 lakh cash prize and a Maruti Suzuki Victoris car.

When she initially entered the house, her fellow housemates had doubts about her performance. But soon she emerged as a strong contender, even becoming one of those who fought against Paaru and Kamaruddin when they shoved Sandra Amy out of a car during a task.

Divya, Sabarinathan, Vikkals Vikram and Aurora Sinclair were the four finalists who head to the grand finale. After Aurora’s eviction, it was Divya against Sabarinathan and Vikram for the top post. Divya entered the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 house on day 28 and emerged as the winner.

Divya even improved her play in the house, so much so that Sethupathi praised her for her performance under pressure. When she was announced as a finalist, her fans hoped she would win the show.

Who is Divya Ganesh? Born on September 12, 1994, Divya is an actor who grew up in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu. She kicked off her TV career in 2015 with the show Keladi Kanmani and went on to star in shows such as Lakshmi Vandhachu, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Sumangali, Baakiyalakshmi, Chellamma, Mahanadhi and Annam. But it was Baakiyalakshmi which made her a household name. In 2019, she entered the Telugu TV industry with Bhagyarekha.

The actor is also known for her supporting roles in Tamil and Telugu films such as Ninnu Veedani Needanu Nene, 2019, Single Shankarum Smartphone Simranum, Adangathey, Kannadi, and more. In 2017, Divya was reportedly engaged to producer RK Suresh, but they later broke off the engagement. The duo never acknowledged their relationship publicly, nor did they deny reports. On Bigg Boss Tamil 9, the actor claimed that she has a boyfriend but did not reveal much about him.