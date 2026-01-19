Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 grand finale: Divya Ganesan lifts trophy, wins ₹50 lakh cash prize

The show, which took off on October 5, 2025, with 20 contestants, added four more wildcard entrants later. Divya was one of the four contestants. Divya managed to play a strong game inside the house and even emerged as the house captain for her performance. Upon Vijay announcing her as the winner, Divya looked shocked and took a few seconds to process that she has won! She thanked the audience for the love and support. She also won a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Victoris.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 grand finale : Actor Divya Ganesan emerged as the grand champion of Vijay Sethupathi -hosted reality show, winning the coveted trophy and a cash prize of ₹50 lakh. Meanwhile, Sabarinathan finished as the first runner-up, while Vikkals Vikram and Aurora Sinclair were declared the second and third runner-ups, respectively.

This marks the first time two contestants, Kamrudin and Parvathy, were issued red cards and eliminated from the show in the same episode. Last week, Gana Vinoth, who was considered a potential winner, accepted an ₹18 lakh prize in a shocking move and left the house. Kamrudin was present at the closing ceremony, where he addressed the audience. Parvathy could not attend due to prior commitments.

Divya began her acting career in 2015 with the Tamil serial Keladi Kanmani. She established herself as an actor and went on to act in popular shows like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Lakshmi Vandhachu, sharing the screen with actor Vani Bhojan.