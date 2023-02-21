Vijay Sethupathi doesn't believe in following diets: 'I believe if I don't eat tasty food, my life won't...'

Vijay Sethupathi, who recently made his OTT debut with Prime Video's Farzi, spoke up about how he doesn't believe in the concept of diets. He shared that he needed to have tasty food to survive. The actor's weight has often come up in interviews and Vijay has spoken about being conscious of his appearance when he posts photographs of social media. (Also read: Vijay Sethupathi stuns fans with his drastic weight loss in short time, Twitter calls him 'inspirational'. See pic)

Writer-lyricist shared a video of the actor speaking at an event promoting Farzi. He wrote, "You are my kinda guy @VijaySethuOffl (red heart emoji) bro." In the video, Vijay said, "I don't believe in diet concept so... I need to eat tasty food. I love it. I believe if I don't eat tasty foods, my life won't be in taste, so I like to eat tasty foods."

Twitter users positively responded to his video; one fan wrote, "This is wonderful actually." Another echoed his statement and said, "Like me & my best friend always say... Khana to control kar lenge lekin taste... Kambakhat taste ka kya karein (we can control food, but what about the taste?)... Love you @VijaySethuOffl." Yet another fan said that he could relate to the actor, "@VijaySethuOffl is me" While another wrote, "Vibe match ho gayi (Vibes are matching)."

In December, Vijay had put a photograph of himself, considerably slimmer than before. He had told India Today in an interview, "“The response from the fans has made me go like ‘yaar, abhi main mota nahi ho sakta (I can't be big again)’. It is a must for me to work out now. Generally, I miss night workouts during shoots because of work pressure sometimes. I am a very sensitive person, so I get hurt and then decide to not do anything. I am very vulnerable that way.”

Vijay was recently seen in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Michael. In Farzi, he stars as a police officer trying to track down a counterfeiting ring led by Shahid Kapoor's Sunny.

Besides the Tamil film Viduthalai next month, the actor has a number of Hindi releases lined up this year. He will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif and is acting alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in Atlee's Jawan. The long-delayed Mumbaikar by Santosh Sivan has yet to be released as well.

