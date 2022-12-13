Vijay Sethupathi stuns fans with his drastic weight loss in short time, Twitter calls him 'inspirational'. See pic

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who has faced unkind comments about his body and weight in the recent past, has surprised everyone with what appears to be drastic weight loss in a short period of time. His new picture, in which he looks like he’s shed quite a few kilos, has gone viral on social media and has garnered interesting reaction from fans, who have appreciated his transformation. Also read: Katrina Kaif turns photographer for Vijay Sethupathi, shares his photo

Vijay shared the smiling selfie on his Facebook page. The picture has him in dressed in white, clicking the mirror selfie, appearing noticeably slimmer than before. Vijay Sethupathi was recently seen in Tamil film DSP, which released a couple of weeks ago. Many fans noted that during the promotions, Vijay looked his usual self. This new selfie, in which he looks visibly leaner, comes less than a month after that.

Looks like @VijaySethuOffl has lost quiet a lot of weight. Good to see ! 👌 pic.twitter.com/TUMFGOZtm4 — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) December 12, 2022

Fans reacted to the picture with comments like ‘inspiration’ and ‘unbelievable’. Many said he had answered ‘haters’, who had trolled him for his weight over the years. Some others were not convinced and said the picture was all about camera angles as it was impossible to lose so much weight so soon.

In 2022, Vijay Sethupathi had four releases--Vikram, Maamanithan, 19 (1) (a) and DSP. Vikram was one of the biggest hits of the year and the actor was praised for his performance there. Last year, he won the National award for his performance as a transgender person in Super Deluxe.

“I have always believed that whatever work that I have done has already gone, and is a past. What I am doing right now is important, (that’s how I stay focussed and grounded). There’s nothing in the past, or how big I am. It is only my work which will stay forever, whether I live or not,” he had said in an interview to HT.

Vijay will soon make his Hindi debut with his web outing Farzi with Shahid Kapoor, and two films, Mumbaikar and Merry Christmas. Talking about working in Bollywood, he had said, “It is going really well. I feel like a kid going to a new school, as the journey is filled with new learnings and explorations. Every day on set is a learning as well as surprising experience. Mera dimag aur dil, dono hi bahut khush hai about my Hindi debut. (My heart and brain, both are happy with my Hindi debut).”

