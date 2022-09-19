Katrina Kaif turns photographer for Vijay Sethupathi on Merry Christmas sets, shares his photo

Actor Katrina Kaif has shared behind-the-scenes pics from her upcoming movie Merry Christmas. She is currently working on the movie which will release this year. Katrina Kaif is working with director Sriram Raghavan and actor Vijay Sethupathi on Merry Christmas. The pictures showed Sriram behind the monitor. She captured her co-star Vijay posing pose for the camera for a night shoot. (Also read: Katrina Kaif shares pics from Merry Christmas sets with Vijay Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan)

In one of her pictures, she put a sticker of 'work work work'. She captioned Vijay's photo, “Clicked by me.” She tagged Vijay on it. She even shared a night selfie and captioned, “good night” after her pack-up. She wore a white top.

Vijay Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan from the sets of Merry Christmas.

Recently, she shared a picture with the film's team on Instagram along with the announcement. She wrote, "New Beginnings. Back on set with director Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir. He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honour to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox @tips @tipsfilmsofficial @matchboxpix."

Katrina Kaif is one of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood who has won multiple awards for her film roles. She made a mark in the Hindi film industry with romantic comedies like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Namastey London in 2005 and 2007, respectively.

Katrina tied knot with Vicky Kaushal in December 2021. The couple has teamed up with Cleartrip for their first-ever joint collaboration. Weeks after Vicky made an appearance on Koffee With Karan season 7 with Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina was seen on the show with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Katrina is gearing up for the promotions of her upcoming film. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

Vijay Sethupathi has seen four releases in 2022 already. His first film this year was Kadaisi Vivasayi, which was followed by Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, in which he worked with Nayanthara. Following this, he played the villain in the Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Vikram. His most recent release is Maamanithan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON