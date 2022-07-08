Vikram admitted to hospital ahead of Ponniyin Selvan teaser release; team refutes reports of heart attack

Tamil actor Vikram was hospitalised on Friday just hours ahead of the teaser launch event of his film Ponniyin Selvan:I. His publicist confirmed that the actor was taken to hospital after he complained of discomfort due to high fever symptoms. He is admitted at Chennai's Kauvery hospital. Also Read| Fans unimpressed with Vikram, Karthi posters for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I

Contrary to some reports that claimed that Vikram suffered a heart attack and was therefore admitted to the hospital, his publicist said it was high fever and the actor is doing fine. The publicist went to add that Vikram, who currently awaits the release of his upcoming film Cobra, will be discharged soon.

Vikram is looking forward to two releases this year. He has Ajay Gnanamuthu’s long-delayed Cobra and Mani Ratnam’s epic Ponniyin Selvan in his kitty. While Cobra hits the screens on August 11, Ponniyin Selvan will release on September 30.

Meanwhile, Vikram is all set to join hands with filmmaker Pa. Ranjith for the first time. Producer Gnanavel Raja has revealed in his recent interviews that his next project with Vikram will be made on a massive scale, and might emerge as India’s biggest 3D film. The producer revealed that the project will be made as a pan-Indian film. Actors from different industries are being roped in to make the film more accessible in all the languages the release is being planned.

GV Prakash Kumar has also been signed to compose the music. The makers will announce the rest of the cast and crew soon. The shoot is planned over a course of six months and makers are hoping that the film will hit the screens next year.

