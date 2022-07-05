Ponniyin Selvan I: Fans unimpressed with Vikram, Karthi's new posters, say 'they look fan-made'

The makers of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I on Tuesday unveiled the poster of Karthi’s character on Tuesday. In the historical epic, Karthi plays Vanthiyathevan, a swashbuckling explorer and spy. On Monday, the character poster for Vikram's Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan. Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram's first look for Ponniyin Selvan: I unveiled, Mani Ratnam film gets release date

The film will be released in two parts, with the first part hitting the screens on September 30 this year. It also stars Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sarath Kumar and Trisha.

Fans, however, have been divided about how good the posters are. Reacting to Karthi's poster, one social media user wrote, “Why are these posters so dull? Fans can make better ones.” Another addressed the production house and tweeted, “Posters are not so good, all look like same, try to focus on quality posters.” Other fans liked the posters and the hype though. One tweeted, “Can't wait. Excitement level increasing.”

The project, based on the eponymous epic novel by Kalki, has been produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies. Lyca Productions will be releasing the film. In March, the makers of the film, took to Twitter to announce the release date and unveil the introduction posters of its lead cast.

The film’s title poster was unveiled in January 2020. Immediately, the film had gone on the floors in Thailand where a major portion of the first schedule was shot before it was suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The poster featured a sword with a golden hilt and it bears the emblem of the Chola kingdom along with the words ‘Beginning of the Golden Era’.

In 2021, when reports emerged that well-known lyricist Vairamuthu was signed for Ponniyin Selvan, many fans took to twitter to question Mani Ratnam on his decision to sign the veteran lyricist after being accused of sexual harassment by singer Chinmayi. While the makers and director were silent over the inclusion of Vairamuthu in the project, recent reports suggest that the award-winning lyricist is no longer part of the project.

The film has music by AR Rahman while Ravi Varman handled cinematography. Sreekar Prasad took care of editing and Thota Tharani was roped in for production design and writer Jeyamohan for dialogues. Sharing credits for the screenplay along with Mani Ratnam is actor Kumaravel.

