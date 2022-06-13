Vikram box office day 10 collection: Kamal Haasan’s film earns 300 cr worldwide

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is unstoppable at the box-office as it’s on its way to become one of the highest grossing Tamil movies of all time. In just ten days of its release, the action-packed multi-starrer, which also features Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya, has breached the ₹300 crore club worldwide. In the US, Vikram has joined the $2.5 million club at the end of its second weekend run. Also read: Salman Khan joins Kamal Haasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj at Chiranjeevi’s house for success party of Vikram. See pictures

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram features Kamal Haasan in the role of a former agent Vikram, who sets out to avenge the death of his son, an undercover officer in the narcotics bureau.

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to reveal that Vikram has joined the ₹300 crore club worldwide. “At the end of 2nd weekend, #Vikram has crossed the ₹ 300 Cr gross mark at the WW box office (sic),” his tweet read. Ramesh also added that this is the first ₹300 crore grosser for Kamal Haasan in his career.

The entire team is buoyed by the film’s success. Last week, Kamal Haasan met the media in Chennai and said he’s thrilled with the response for the movie. He said that the success will only motivate them to work harder on their next collaboration. He thanked actor Suriya for accepting the offer to play a 10-minute cameo in the movie. Suriya, who comes as the main antagonist, plays a character called Rolex.

The film, which has been dubbed and released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam, features Kamal Haasan in a role he originally played in the 1986 film of the same name. He returns as former agent Vikram of the coveted Black Squad which used to work for the Indian government. Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj will reunite for the next part in the Vikram franchise next year.

