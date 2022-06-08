Vikram box office day 5 collection: Kamal Haasan film earns 200 crore worldwide, he gifts director Lokesh a car

Actor Kamal Haasan’s Vikram continued to take moviegoers’ breaths away earning ₹200 crores worldwide in less than a week. The action-thriller also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya. Elated by the film’s box office success, Kamal gifted Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj a new car. The film, as per trade sources, is the biggest blockbuster of Kamal’s career. It is also his first film to collect ₹200 crore. Read more: Kamal Haasan’s film goes past ₹150 crore worldwide, earns over ₹100 crore in India

On Tuesday, south Indian film industry’s tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to announce that Vikram collected ₹200 crore in five days. “#Vikram enters the ₹200 Crs (crore) WW (worldwide) Gross Club,” he tweeted.

On Monday, Bala said that Vikram collected over ₹150 crore in just three days. His tweet read: “#Vikram has turned out to be a universal hit with terrific WOM. The @ikamalhaasan action extravaganza directed by @Dir_Lokesh has grossed over ₹150Cr from worldwide box-office in opening weekend, India alone accounting for ₹100 Cr+. Biggest post pandemic hit from Kollywood (sic).”

Vikram, which was dubbed and released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam, features Kamal Haasan in a role he originally played in the 1986 film of the same name. He returns as former agent Vikram of the coveted Black Squad, which used to work for the Indian government. Fahadh Faasil plays the current head of the squad while Vijay Sethupathi plays a drug kingpin.

Kamal Haasan gifted director Lokesh Kanagaraj a new car to celebrate the film’s success.

Meanwhile, Kamal gifted a Lexus car to Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Sharing a picture of him and Kamal posing with the new car, Lokesh thanked Kamal for the gesture. “Thank you so much Aandavarey @ikamalhaasan,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Kamal Haasan also released a video in which he thanked the audience for making Vikram a huge hit. In the video, he especially thanked Suriya for accepting a 10-minute cameo. Kamal also said that he would ensure that Suriya had a lengthier part in the next film in the Vikram franchise.

Vikram stars Suriya as the leader of a drug mafia. Going by some crucial moments in the movie, he could be playing the antagonist in Karthi’s Kaithi 2 and the next part of Vikram.

