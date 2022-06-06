Vikram box office day 3 collection: Kamal Haasan’s film goes past 150 crore worldwide, earns over 100 crore in India

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram has had a near-perfect start at the box office. The film, which released amid very high expectations, has lived up to the hype as it has successfully breached the ₹150-crore club worldwide in its opening weekend. The film, as per trade sources, is emerging as the biggest blockbuster of Kamal Haasan’s career. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi apart from a cameo by Suriya. Also read: Vikram review: Kamal Haasan’s glorious comeback lays the groundwork for Tamil cinema’s most ambitious franchise

Industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that Vikram has collected over ₹150 crore in just three days. His tweet read: “#Vikram has turned out to be a universal hit with terrific WOM. The @ikamalhaasan action extravaganza directed by @Dir_Lokesh has grossed over ₹150Cr from worldwide box-office in opening weekend, India alone accounting for ₹100 Cr+. Biggest post pandemic hit from Kollywood (sic).”

#Vikram has turned out to be a universal hit with terrific WOM. The @ikamalhaasan action extravaganza directed by @Dir_Lokesh has grossed over ?150Cr from worldwide box-office in opening weekend, India alone accounting for ?100 Cr+. Biggest post pandemic hit from Kollywood! — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 6, 2022

The Tamil film, which was dubbed and released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam, features Kamal Haasan in a role he originally played in the 1986 film of the same name. He returns as former agent Vikram of the coveted Black Squad, which used to work for the Indian government. Fahadh Faasil plays the current head of the squad while Vijay Sethupathi plays a drug kingpin.

The film's Hindi version, however, has not performed as expected. As per trade analysts, the early estimates show that the Hindi-dubbed version of the film--titled Vikram Hitlist--has earned only ₹2 crore in its first three days. While it is the highest number for a Tamil film's Hindi version this year, it lags far behind other recent south blockbusters like RRR and KGF: Chapter 2.

#VikramHitlist Hindi Early Estimates All-India Box office Nett :



Friday - ? 0.25 Crs



Saturday - ? 0.75 Crs



Sunday - ? 1.0 Cr



Total - ? 2.0 Crs#Vikram in Tamil and #VikramHitlist in Telugu are doing well in Rest of India markets.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 6, 2022

Vikram, which stars Suriya in a cameo, sets up the stage for a franchise in the making. Going by some crucial moments in the movie, Suriya could be playing the antagonist in Karthi’s Kaithi 2 and the next part of the Vikram series.

If everything goes as planned, the third part in the Vikram franchise will go on the floors sometime next year. Before that, Lokesh will finish his next film with Vijay. He also has Kaithi 2 in the pipeline with Karthi.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON