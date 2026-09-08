Vishwanath and Sons OTT release date: When and where to watch Suriya and Mamitha Baiju's hit 200 crore film

Vishwanath and Sons OTT release date: The wait is over! Venky Atluri’s Suriya and Mamitha Baiju-starrer Vishwanath & Sons is coming to OTT soon! The film was released in theatres on August 14 to a good response. The film went on to perform well at the box office and become not just Suriya’s second-highest-grossing film in his career, but also one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026.

Where to watch Vishwanath and Sons

Vishwanath and Sons OTT release date: Suriya in the poster of the film.

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Vishwanath and Sons will premiere on Netflix on September 11.

The official Instagram account of Netflix shared the premiere date of the film in a new post and wrote in the caption, "Meet Sanjay Vishwanath - Athlete, billionaire, philanthropist and a loving father 😎 😍

Watch Vishwanath & Sons on Netflix, out 11 September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Explore Vishwanath & Sons, along with all your other favourite South Indian films and shows by searching for "Southverse" on Netflix."

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About Vishwanath and Sons

{{^usCountry}} Vishwanath & Sons is directed by Venky Atluri of Lucky Baskhar and Vaathi-fame. It is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Suriya and Mamitha Baiju headline the film, which stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vishwanath & Sons is directed by Venky Atluri of Lucky Baskhar and Vaathi-fame. It is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Suriya and Mamitha Baiju headline the film, which stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles. {{/usCountry}}

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Sanjay Vishwanath (Suriya), an industrialist and Olympic medal winner, has a baby via surrogacy in the US to fulfil his mother’s (Radhika) wish to see him with a family of his own. He contacts the surrogate mother, Maddy (Mamitha), for help when his son has a medical emergency. What begins as a business transaction soon turns into love for Maddy, while Sanjay is hesitant because of their 20-year age gap. The film received praise for tackling taboo topics such as childhood trauma, polygamy, age-gap romances and more with maturity.

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An excerpt from the HT review of the film read, “Vishwanath & Sons deals with some pretty weighty issues like childhood trauma, ostracisation by society and family due to whom you love, and more importantly, a man with no apparent interest in parenting who shopped for a baby like it was a Rolex. But the film ensures to deal with these head-on at some point, even though it goes about it in a roundabout way. Maddy has her full life ahead of her, but falls head-over-heels for someone who has lived almost half his life. She’s even ready to make some questionable decisions, but the film thankfully doesn’t let her go through them. That is not to say the film only has serious moments; most of it is a string of funny moments.”