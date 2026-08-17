Vishwanath and Sons worldwide box office day 3: Suriya, Mamitha film grosses over 100 crore even before 1st weekend

Vishwanath and Sons worldwide box office day 3: Venky Atluri’s Vishwanath & Sons was released in theatres ahead of the Independence Day weekend. The film starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide before its first weekend ended. (Also Read: Vishwanath & Sons movie review: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju film begins with Boomer energy, ends with Gen Z sensibility)

Vishwanath and Sons worldwide box office

Vishwanath and Sons worldwide box office day 3: Suriya and Mamitha Baiju play the leads in Venky Atluri film.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vishwanath & Sons producer, Sithara Entertainments, announced that the Suriya-starrer grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide in just two days. “#VishwanathAndSons hits it out of the park and smashes a 100cr+ in just 2 days. #BlockbusterVAS running successfully in cinemas near you,” they wrote, making the announcement. The film saw a slight dip in India on Sunday, but it is the fastest Suriya film to have ever grossed ₹100 crore. While the film has surpassed Retro, it still lags behind Suriya’s recent hit, Karuppu.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the trade website Sacnilk, Vishwanath & Sons collected ₹58.15 crore net in India so far and ₹110.22 crore gross worldwide. RJ Balaji’s Karuppu, with the actor and Trisha Krishnan, had collected ₹68 crore net in India and ₹121.75 crore worldwide in three days. Suriya’s film with Karthik Subbaraj and Pooja Hegde, Retro, had brought in ₹35 crore net and ₹59.21 crore worldwide in three days, which Vishwanath & Sons has outperformed. With an expected dip on weekdays, it remains to be seen whether it surpasses Suriya’s highest-grosser, Karuppu, at ₹300 crore. About Vishwanath and Sons {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the trade website Sacnilk, Vishwanath & Sons collected ₹58.15 crore net in India so far and ₹110.22 crore gross worldwide. RJ Balaji’s Karuppu, with the actor and Trisha Krishnan, had collected ₹68 crore net in India and ₹121.75 crore worldwide in three days. Suriya’s film with Karthik Subbaraj and Pooja Hegde, Retro, had brought in ₹35 crore net and ₹59.21 crore worldwide in three days, which Vishwanath & Sons has outperformed. With an expected dip on weekdays, it remains to be seen whether it surpasses Suriya’s highest-grosser, Karuppu, at ₹300 crore. About Vishwanath and Sons {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Vishwanath & Sons is directed by Venky Atluri of Lucky Baskhar and Vaathi-fame. It is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Suriya and Mamitha Baiju headline the film, which stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sanjay Vishwanath (Suriya), an industrialist and Olympic medal winner, has a baby via surrogacy in the US to fulfil his mother’s (Radhika) wish to see him with a family of his own. He contacts the surrogate mother, Maddy (Mamitha), for help when his son has a medical emergency. What begins as a business transaction soon turns into love for Maddy, while Sanjay is hesitant because of their 20-year age gap.

Vishwanath & Sons was released in Tamil and Telugu and performed better in the former. The film opened to generally positive reviews and is the third-highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, after H Vinoth’s Vijay, Mamitha, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol-starrer Jana Nayagan and Karuppu. The film received praise for tackling taboo topics such as childhood trauma, polygamy, age-gap romances and more with maturity.