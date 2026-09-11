Wamiqa Gabbi fans say ‘at least give her scooty’ as DC producer gifts Lokesh Kanagaraj and team BMW cars, skips her

Arun Matheswaran’s adaptation of Devdas titled DC was released in theatres in August to positive reviews. The film, which marked filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s debut as an actor, grossed ₹100 crore worldwide. As a token of appreciation, Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures bought BMW cars to thank the team. Wamiqa Gabbi’s fans took offence at her not receiving one despite her stellar performance.

Sun Pictures head honcho gifts BMWs to team DC

Wamiqa Gabbi did not receive a car from DC producer despite her performance as Chandra being widely praised.

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On Thursday evening, the official social media handles of Sun Pictures posted a video of Kalanithi gifting brand new BMWs to Arun, Lokesh, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The caption read, “Mr. Kalanithi Maran congratulated and presented the keys to brand-new BMW cars to Arun Matheswaran, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh, for the success of Blockbuster #DC!” The video shows the team all smiles as they drive off in their swanky new cars.

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Wamiqa Gabbi fans say ‘at least give her a scooty’

{{^usCountry}} Wamiqa’s fans took offence given how her performance in DC was widely appreciated and contributed to its success. “Wamiqa ku oru scooty achu vangi kuduthurukalam. (They could’ve at least bought a scooty for Wamiqa),” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter), resharing the video. “Appo sanjana ku cycle ahh.. Ellarayum equal ah treat pannanum..(Then should Sanjana receive a cycle..you should treat everyone equally),” wrote another, pointing out that Sanjana Krishnamoorthy also received no gift. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wamiqa’s fans took offence given how her performance in DC was widely appreciated and contributed to its success. “Wamiqa ku oru scooty achu vangi kuduthurukalam. (They could’ve at least bought a scooty for Wamiqa),” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter), resharing the video. “Appo sanjana ku cycle ahh.. Ellarayum equal ah treat pannanum..(Then should Sanjana receive a cycle..you should treat everyone equally),” wrote another, pointing out that Sanjana Krishnamoorthy also received no gift. {{/usCountry}}

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“Curious question - gifting car after film’s success is a fashion down south so what these people do with so many cars they keep on getting in gifts? By the way, it’s so disappointing to see that no car for @iWamiqaGabbi | she was the soul of the movie man,” wondered one X user. Another wrote, “There was no mention of #Wamika at all... not even a passing one, despite her being the soul of the film DC. She, too, deserved a car and due acknowledgment.” Numerous others wondered why the female leads of DC were ignored as the men were celebrated.

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The conversation raged on in Reddit too, with one person writing, “She was the best part of the movie for me.” Another questioned, “Did you forget? This is Kollywood; we don't respect women here.” “I did not see loki in the movie at all , was he there ???? Wamiqa carried this movie for me,” claimed another.

Arun’s DC saw Lokesh play an outlaw named Devadas, aka Das. Wamiqa played an exploited sex worker named Chandra, while Sanjana played a bar singer named Parvathy. Unlike the usual adaptations, the Tamil one shows Das and Chandra take on corrupt police following the deaths of innocents. DC grossed ₹103.06 crore worldwide, according to the trade website Sacnilk.