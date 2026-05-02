When Vivek Oberoi's ‘anna’ Ajith Kumar cooked a feast for him in Bulgaria, poured him chai on Vivegam set

Tamil star Ajith Kumar turned 55 on May 1, and wishes poured in for him from people of all walks of life. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi recalled shooting for the 2017 Tamil film Vivegam in Bulgaria. Vivek remembered how his ‘anna’ (elder brother) lovingly cooked food for him and his crew, too, and poured chai for them in the biting cold.

When Ajith Kumar cooked for Vivek Oberoi

Ajith Kumar and Vivek Oberoi worked together in the 2017 film Vivegam.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Ajith’s 55th birthday, Vivek posted a throwback picture with the actor, writing, “Today we celebrate a humble superstar and a wonderful human being.” He also recalled Ajith’s hospitality, adding, “We were shooting for Vivegam in the freezing cold of Bulgaria when I first met Ajith Anna. He didn't just greet me with his quintessential and humble “Vivek Ji,” he immediately poured me a cup of tea. “It’s very cold, this will keep you warm,” he said, before proceeding to pour cups for my entire crew himself.”

Vivek also revealed that Ajith even cooked food for the entire crew once while shooting Vivegam. “That same spirit of care and humility didn't stop there. One day, sensing we were all missing the taste of home, he walked into the kitchen and cooked a meal for the entire crew personally. He could have easily ordered a feast, but instead, he chose to put hours of love and attention into a meal that none of us will ever forget. That is the measure of the man, my Nanba, @Akracingoffl,” wrote the actor.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He ended his note with, “Happy Birthday, Anna! It has been a true privilege and an honour to have you as an elder brother. Much love, always!” For the unversed, Vivegam is a 2017 film directed by Siva. It stars Ajith, Vivek, Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Haasan, Karunakaran, Aarav Chowdhary, Bharath Reddy and Sharat Saxena. The film marked Vivek’s debut in Kollywood. The film received mixed reviews from critics and performed average at the box office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He ended his note with, “Happy Birthday, Anna! It has been a true privilege and an honour to have you as an elder brother. Much love, always!” For the unversed, Vivegam is a 2017 film directed by Siva. It stars Ajith, Vivek, Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Haasan, Karunakaran, Aarav Chowdhary, Bharath Reddy and Sharat Saxena. The film marked Vivek’s debut in Kollywood. The film received mixed reviews from critics and performed average at the box office. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ajith last starred in the 2025 films Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. He has since begun professionally racing with Ajith Kumar Racing. The actor has yet to announce his upcoming projects while competing. He also clarified that he would only act during off-racing seasons, underscoring that films were no longer a priority.

Vivek last starred in the 2025 films Kesari Veer and Mastiii 4. He now has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 lined up with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, lined up.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON