Amid Spirit work, Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga step out to watch Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2

One picture was posted on a fan page of the actor on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a caption that read, “Seeing Prabhas for the first time in real life ..the same man who was my childhood hero, my first on-screen inspiration. From dreaming of him as a kid to standing here today, it feels like a full circle moment. Thank you for being the reason I believed in heroes. #Prabhas."

Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy watched Dhurandhar 2 in Hyderabad. Several pictures from the outing have surfaced on social media. They watched the film on Wednesday night.

Actor Prabhas and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently took a breather from the work on their much-anticipated film Spirit, and joined the roaring Dhurandhar 2 wave. The duo was spotted stepping out to catch the Ranveer Singh -led blockbuster, with pictures from their movie outing quickly setting social media abuzz.

In one image, Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy are seen inside a dimly lit movie theatre, seemingly engrossed in the screening of Dhurandhar 2.

Prabhas is dressed in a relaxed all-black outfit and is seen standing near the aisle with one hand on his back, wearing a faint smile. Sandeep Reddy is seen beside him. For the outing, he kept things casual in a blue printed shirt and light-coloured trousers.

“I want Spirit to be a good action movie like Dhurandhar,” one fan wrote, with another writing, “My Handsome Man #Prabhas.”

One mentioned, “Now meet Aditya dhar #Prabhas‌. Join hands and make a film.”

Titled Dhurandhar The Revenge, the film is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The film, which has been directed by Aditya Dhar, was released worldwide on March 19. Apart from Ranveer, it also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, and Arjun Rampal. The Aditya Dhar-directed film opened with earnings of ₹75 crore gross in paid previews, and minted ₹165 crore on release day. Till now, the film has surged past the ₹1040 crore mark at the domestic box office and minted over ₹1600 globally.

About Spirit On January 1, the makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit unveiled the first look poster of the highly anticipated film, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. The poster showed Prabhas with long hair and a rugged beard paired with a moustache, standing shirtless with his back to the camera. His body is marked with bruises and wrapped in multiple bandages across his shoulder, arm, and back. He is wearing loose white trousers, holding a cigarette between his lips and a glass in one hand. By his side Triptii, dressed in a simple saree, is seen lighting his cigarette.

The film also stars Vivek Oberoi, and Kanchana. It is believed that Prabhas will essay the role of a cop while Triptii will play his love interest in the film. Earlier this month, the producer of the film, T-series revealed that the film will be released on March 5, 2027.