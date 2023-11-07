When Kamal Haasan admitted to representing his politics via films: ‘It is not right to remain detached’

Kamal Haasan is known for his bold statements whether it's about politics or movies. In fact, he once said he would unapologetically express himself and his political views via his films. As the veteran turned a year older, revisit the time when he opened up about expressing his politics through his films. Also read: Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 Intro: Senapathy strikes back on popular demand

Kamal Hassan on his films

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 69th birthday. (AFP)

When asked about sharing his politics through his films, Kamal told Onmanorama, “I will tell my politics in my films. I will unapologetically express myself in every film I produce.” He was talking during the promotions of his Vikram.

“The same goes for this film (Vikram) too. I believe that politics affect our daily lives. So I also like to make sure my influence is there in politics. It is not right to remain detached from politics. We should check our political account with the same commitment as we check our bank account,” he added. He also asserted that politics will always remain a personal subject to him.

Kamal Hassan on politics

Kamal Haasan is quite vocal about his political ideology. So much so that he once told the media that he could quit cinema for his political career. He said, “I will finish all my present assignments and quit films, if they become a hurdle to my political career.”

Upcoming work

While he had been juggling both for years now, he will be next seen in his much-awaited Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, it is the second instalment of the 1996 film. Going by the recently released intro, the film has Kamal Haasan as Indian in several different looks. Besides him, it also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

Besides this, Kamal will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil film, Thug Life. It's a Mani Ratnam directorial with music from AR Rahman. A film was announced with a title announcement video, just a day ahead of Kamal's birthday. In the first look clip, he appears as a warrior in the middle of a desert who tackles some enemies.

