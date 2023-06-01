Siddharth on working with Kamal Haasan in Indian 2: 'It is my love for him that made me an actor'

Actor Siddharth, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Tamil film Takkar, opened up about being part of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 during a recent interview. The Shankar directorial project marks Siddharth’s reunion with the filmmaker after almost two decades. He said that he considers himself blessed to have been even considered for the project in the first place. Also read: Kamal Haasan returns to Indian 2 sets after two years to resume shoot, gets clicked with Shankar. See pics Siddharth's busy promting his Tamil film Takkar,

Siddharth plays a key role in Indian 2. Reportedly, he will be seen playing Kamal Haasan character’s grandson. Interestingly, the project marks his reunion with filmmaker Shankar, who launched him in the Tamil film Boys in 2003.

Siddharth feels ‘extremely blessed’ for getting Indian 2

In a promotional interview with Sakshi TV, Siddharth opened up about being part of Indian 2. “I consider it once-in-a-lifetime film. In whatever language the film gets released in, it’s going to be a blockbuster. To even get a call for this project, I consider myself extremely blessed. To get to work with a director who launched me after all these years and make me act alongside him (Kamal Haasan), it’s something else. I’ll always be thankful to Shankar sir for calling me again,” Siddharth said.

On Kamal Haasan

He further said, “It is my love for Kamal sir that made me an actor. Every time I get to meet him, I consider myself extremely lucky. Now, to get to work with him means so much to me,."

In Indian, Kamal Haasan played a freedom fighter turned vigilante called Senapathy, who wants to root out corruption. Haasan will return to play the same character in the sequel.

How Kamal is prepping for Indian 2 look

Last year, writer Jeyamohan opened up in an interview about Kamal Haasan’s commitment on the sets and how he’s living on a diet consisting only of juices on days he’s acting.

“Kamal is almost starving himself on the sets of Indian 2. On days when he’s acting, he doesn’t eat anything because if he chews something, it would affect the prosthetic makeup. He was only on a juice diet while acting. I feel bad for him,” Jeyamohan said in an interview to Cineulagam.

He also revealed that the sequel will also star Kamal Haasan in dual roles. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh in crucial roles.

