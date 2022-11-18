When Nayanthara wanted to play J Jayalalithaa in her biopic, role went to Kangana Ranaut

Actor Nayanthara is celebrating her 38th birthday on Friday. The actor had once wished to play former Tamil Nadu chief minister and legendary actor J Jayalalithaa in the latter’s biopic. The biopic was eventually made with Kangana Ranaut. Titled Thalaivi, it was released as a Hindi-Tamil bilingual project. Also read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan and their babies meet Radikaa, she says ‘more strength and power to you’. See pic

When AL Vijay was roped in to direct the Jayalalithaa biopic a few years ago, Nayanthara had reportedly expressed her interest to be part of the project. In 2018, when Vibri Media announced that they’re bankrolling a project on the life of late J Jayalalithaa, several rumours made the rounds about the casting. At one point, Nayanthara’s name was linked with the project. “I don’t know if I’d be apt for the role, but I’d like to be part of the Jayalalithaa biopic,” Nayanthara was quoted in an India Today report.

Nayanthara currently awaits the release of her upcoming Tamil horror thriller, Connect. The Ashwin Saravanan film’s teaser will be released on Friday on the occasion of her birthday.

This is her first birthday after welcoming twin boys with husband Vignesh Shivan via surrogacy. The couple have named their sons Ulagam and Uyir.

Nayanthara was recently seen in Vignesh Shivan's directorial, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, a romantic comedy co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi. In the film, Nayanthara played a character called Kanmani Ganguly, who falls in love with Vijay Sethupathi’s character that’s loved by Samantha’s character at the same time.

She was also seen in Telugu film Godfather. A documentary on Nayanthara’s journey that led to the fairytale wedding to Vignesh Shivan is also set to premiere on Netflix India soon. The documentary has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by the couple’s home banner, Rowdy Pictures.

