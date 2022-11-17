Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan and their babies meet Radikaa, she says ‘more strength and power to you’. See pic

Actor Radikaa Sarath Kumar on Thursday took to Twitter to share that she met Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan and their newborn twins. She said they had a good time, and had tea together. Sharing a picture from the meeting, Radikaa wished the couple ‘more strength and power to you from the bottom of my heart’. Also read: Vignesh Shivan shares post about 'peace of mind' after TN govt panel says he, Nayanthara didn't break surrogacy laws

Radikaa had worked with Vignesh in his second film Naanum Rowdy Dhan, which also featured Nayanthara. “Catching up with the beautiful woman Nayanthara and the fun Vignesh Shivan over chai and beautiful babies. More strength and power to you from the bottom of my heart,” Radikaa tweeted. Commenting on the picture, one user wrote, “The glow on Nayanthara’s face.”

Catching up with the beautiful woman #Nayanthara and the fun #vigneshshivan over chai and beautiful babies❤️❤️❤️❤️more strength and power to you from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/ti20rzokmJ — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 17, 2022

Earlier this year on June 9, Vignesh and Nayanthara married after dating for several years. It was an intimate wedding with their close friends and selected guests like Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya and Rajinikanth in attendance, and took place in Chennai. Recently, the couple announced that they had become parents to twin boys via their posts on Twitter and Instagram. They named their sons Uyir and Ulagam. Uyir means 'life' and Ulagam means 'world’ in Tamil.

Upon the announcement of the arrival of their twin boys, a section of people had claimed the couple had violated surrogacy laws of India. The Tamil Nadu government recently gave the couple a clean chit after an enquiry. Aroudn the same time, it was also revealed by Vignesh and Nayanthara that their marriage was registered six years ago.

Last week, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan partied with their stylist friend Neeraja Kona. Taking to Instagram Stories, Neeraja had shared a picture and wrotitten, “The selfie...” It featured photographer Joseph Radhik with Vignesh and Nayanthara. Joseph had taken the selfie, while Vignesh and Nayanthara hugged each other as they posed for the camera. Both were colour-coordinated, wearing off-white shirts.

