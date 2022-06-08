When Vignesh Shivn called Nayanthara the ‘mother of my future children’

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivn on Tuesday announced that he and actor Nayanthara will marry in an intimate ceremony in a Chennai resort on Thursday. While, both have admitted to being in a relationship in the past – in 2020, Vignesh had even said he sees Nayanthara as the mother of his future children – this was the first time the two confirmed their wedding date. Read more: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn had planned to get married in Tirupati, here’s why it’s not happening there

In August 2021, Nayanthara, who is known for her work in Tamil and Telugu-language films, confirmed that she got engaged to the 35-year-old filmmaker earlier in 2021, but had decided to keep the news of their engagement private. The shared the news in an interview, while promoting her film Netrikann. Even before their engagement was announced, Vignesh in an Instagram post made clear the future he envisioned with the actor. To mark Mother's Day 2020, he shared a photo of Nayanthara holding a baby, and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to the mother of the child in the hands of the mother of my future children (sic).”

Vignesh Shivn shared this photo of Nayanthara in May, 2020.

Vignesh and Nayanthara began dating, when they worked together on the director’s second film, Naanum Rowdydhaan. The film was a box-office hit, and also featured actor Vijay Sethupathi. Meanwhile, Vignesh and Nayanthara recently turned producers. Their film Koozhangal, or Pebbles, was picked for Shanghai International Film Festival 2022, which stars on June 10. The film tells the story of a father-son duo, who face poverty, while trying make the most of their life. It features only newcomers and has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. It is directed by PS Vinothraj.

Vignesh Shivn and Nayanthara are worked together in the hit 2022 film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Nayanthara currently awaits the release of her upcoming Tamil thriller O2, which will premiere on Disney Hotstar on June 17.

